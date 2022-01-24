Interscope Records to Release Limited Edition Vinyl Series for 30th Anniversary

Interscope Records announced last week the kickoff of their 30thanniversary celebration with a groundbreaking exhibit featuring new works by a diverse group of visual artists who have responded to the music of some of Interscope's most influential and iconic recording artists.

Cecily Brown, Julie Curtiss, Shepard Fairey, Lauren Halsey, Damien Hirst, Rashid Johnson, Kaws, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Ed Ruscha, Kehinde Wiley, and many other notable visual artists have created original works of art inspired by albums and songs from 2Pac, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Gwen Stefani, Juice WRLD, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, MGK, Nine Inch Nails, No Doubt, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, Snoop Dogg and U2 to name a few. The exhibit will open at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) on January 30th.

Today, Interscope announces that they will offer a limited-edition vinyl series featuring the new artwork on classic albums from its iconic artists for sale to fans exclusively via NTWRK, the premiere North American livestream shopping platform. An exclusive series of 100 of each album with the reimagined artwork will be released with a numbered archival quality giclee printed cover and delivered in a custom Gucci box for $2,500 each. The artwork will be delivered in a custom Gucci box featuring Gucci's iconic embossed ornate decorative pattern. Gucci is thrilled to support Interscope in their 30th anniversary given the brand's deep roots in music.

Available for purchase only on the NTWRK app, the limited-edition series will drop in groups beginning on Thursday, January 27th - January 31st. Interscope and NTWRK will donate 100% of their net profits from the project to the Iovine and Young Foundation which is building a school in South Los Angeles.

"While this groundbreaking art exhibit will be on view at LACMA only for a limited time, we thought launching a series of limited-edition vinyl to honor both our recording artists and the extraordinary visual artists who contributed pieces to this effort, would be a great way for this celebration to live on for years, and at the same time was a cool way to invite music fans into the Interscope's 30th celebration," said Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M.

"NTWRK, who specializes in highly curated cultural artifacts from art and music, are a perfect retail partner as we celebrate the legacy of all of the artists who have made Interscope Records a success for the past 30 years. The fact that the sales of these albums will help fund Jimmy and Dre's high school makes it an even more special endeavor."

Aaron Levant, CEO of NTWRK commented, "We're honored to work with Interscope to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the iconic record label alongside some of the most culturally significant musicians and artists on this amazing project that raises money for a great cause helping support Jimmy and Dre's high school."

The first set of albums will be available for sale exclusively via the NTWRK app beginning on Thursday, January 27th and running through Monday, January 31st, dropping at various times throughout the day. More information is available now at thentwrk.com.