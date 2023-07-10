International Superstar Davido Announces UK Shows

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 14 July at 10 AM.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

lobal superstar Davido announces two headline shows in the UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester on Wednesday 13th of September along with a massive arena show at The O2, London on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

These highly anticipated shows come on the back of Davido's previous UK shows in 2022 and the record-breaking launch of his fourth album, "Timeless," which has been making waves and breaking global records, catapulting him to his first-ever Top 10 position on the UK charts, and sparking a wave of excitement among fans for his next live show.

Multi-platinum-selling Nigerian superstar Davido, and the momentum surrounding "Timeless" extends beyond album sales and chart success. Davido's record-breaking achievements on Apple Music have set a new benchmark for African artists.

"Timeless" holds the prestigious title of being the biggest African album in Apple Music history, captivating audiences worldwide with its first-day streaming records. Additionally, Davido made history by dominating Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100 with a groundbreaking nine simultaneous African songs.

"Timeless" also reached an extraordinary #2 position on Apple Music's US Albums chart, making it the highest-charting African album to date.

When Davido takes the stage in 2024, audiences will be treated to a spellbinding performance, once again showcasing his exceptional talent for fusing diverse musical influences.

The "TIMELESS" album encompasses Davido's Afrobeats foundations in tracks like the captivating "Feel," the powerful "Godfather", the infectious "Precision" and the summer smash hit “UNAVAILBLE”. The album pays homage to his childhood influences of R&B and Rap with mesmerizing songs such as "In The Garden” Ft. Morravey, "Bop” Ft. Dexta Daps, and "U (Juju)” Ft. Skepta.

Fans can expect an unparalleled live show experience filled with energy, vibrant visuals, and an electrifying atmosphere along with special guest performances. Davido's larger-than-life presence, combined with his infectious hits and magnetic stage presence, will be a night to remember.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, 14 July at 10 AM here.

DAVIDO UK TOUR DATE:

Wednesday 13 September 2023 -  Manchester, UK -  O2 Victoria Warehouse
Sunday 28 January 2024 -   London, UK -         The O2



