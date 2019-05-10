Ingrid Michaelson Shares New Song MISSING YOU

Pop singer songwriter Ingrid Michaelson today released "Missing You," the flirty, palpitating debut single from her forthcoming album, Stranger Songs - an album inspired by Netflix's pop culture phenomenon, Stranger Things. Co-written with Jesse Thomas (Louis Tomlinson,Martin Garrix) and co-written and produced by Sam de Jong (Marina, Little Mix, CYN), "Missing You" is available to stream/download here.



Following seven albums, two platinum singles, countless TV and film syncs and millions of downloads and streams - all released independently on her own Cabin 24 Records - Michaelson found herself at a bit of creative standstill, adrift and seeking inspiration. The pop singer-songwriter found it again in an unexpected place, the throwback sci-fi/horror drama Stranger Things.



"I've already made seven records, I have a lot to say. But I've said it so much from the brain and mind and soul of Ingrid Michaelson - I wanted to create something through a different lens," shared the singer-songwriter. "There's something about Stranger Things that's really comforting, it brings me back to my childhood. It's the best kind of escapism and I find myself seeking that now more than ever. I took inspiration from the show and the characters and all these ideas started to come to me. Every song on the record includes a reference from the show, some more specific than others, but all of the themes are universal - these are feelings everyone has."



The in-demand writer has been busy. The exploration of nostalgia and how love and loss play with our memory has been driving a creative renaissance for Michaelson. Earlier this year it was announced that she will develop the new musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, The Notebook. An achingly tender story about the enduring power of love, The Notebook was best-selling author Nicholas Sparks' first published novel (in 1996). It was on The New York Times Best Seller list in its first week of release and stayed a hardcover best seller for more than a year. An award-winning film version of The Notebook directed by Nick Cassavetes was released in 2004, starring Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner and Gena Rowlands.





