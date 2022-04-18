Indii G. Announces New EP & Drops New Single 'Dancing With Your Silhouette'

Today, rising rapper/producer/multi-instrumentalist Indii G. announces the release of his new EP "Riverhouse" set for digital release on May 6th. In celebration of the announcement, he also shares an intimate new single called "Dancing With Your Silhouette" alongside a cinematic black & white music video mirroring the emotionally raw nature of the track.

Indii reveals that, ​​"Dancing With Your Silhouette is a track telling a story of betrayal and then acceptance. The video, shot by Aaron Marsh, featuring my girlfriend and a few homies, portrays the story in a pretty nonlinear way. It was a ton of fun to shoot and I love the way it came out!"

Staying in the realm of the lo-fi alternative sound that Indii. G embraces, the 6 blissful tracks on "Riverhouse" emphasize polished guitar-forward instrumentation entwined with silky vocals and fresh rhythmic beats. All the songs were co-produced by Indii G. himself and mixed by Miles Walker.

The EP's first single "Hampton," served as a reach into the bedroom pop/indie pipeline. It soon proved itself as a stand-out track, earning features in established outlets such as LA Weekly, Billboard and Nylon. He went on to navigate feelings of jealousy in a budding summer romance with second single "Summer Nights," utilizing trap drums layered over a dreamy guitar riff. Combined, these releases cemented a flourishing new stage in Indii G.'s musical journey.

Throughout his career Indii G has created music as a personal diary, putting his feelings into fruit for hip-hop heads and DIY chillwave enthusiasts alike; this EP is no exception to this. He explains that "Riverhouse is a collection of stories that in some ways represent a chapter of my life. To me, this project symbolizes me balling it up and leaving it all behind as I open the door to begin a new and better one."

As a self-taught piano and guitar player, in 2016 Indii G. began his career by experimenting with different beats and vocal arrangements on Soundcloud. Since then, the Louisiana native has continued to build momentum through his harmonic and infectious sound resulting in over two million streams and counting on Spotify. Taking influence from Juice WRLD, Frank Ocean and Blackbear, Indii G. is motivated by watching his friends succeed and grow within music.

Listen to the new single here: