Indie Trio Wild Rivers Share Summer Live Dates, Reimagined Single

Following their debut at Red Rocks earlier this month supporting Quinn XCII, multi-platinum indie trio Wild Rivers will hit the road this summer for several festivals including Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits, a run of dates supporting The Head and the Heart, including Summer Stage in New York’s Central Park, additional dates with Quinn XCII, and three headline shows with verygently supporting.

They have also shared a new version of their hushed, heartfelt 2024 single, “Freezing,” featuring Nashville-based singer Laci Kaye Booth. The single follows a recent rework of “Simp Song” featuring Grammy-nominated artist Madi Diaz. Both original tracks were released on their October LP, Better Now.

Last year, Wild Rivers, Khalid Yassein [guitar, vocals, keys], Devan Glover [vocals], and Andrew Oliver [lead guitar, synths] released their companion albums, Never Better and Better Now, which were co-produced by the band and Gabe Wax (Soccer Mommy, Adrienne Lenker). The records dive into the complicated, confusing, and unknown realities of life in their twenties and the personal growth they’ve found through it all. They were released to critical acclaim, including praise from the Associated Press, Consequence, Rolling Stone, and CBS Saturday. Last week, Never Better was nominated for a 2025 JUNO Award for Adult Alternative Album Of The Year. It is their second nomination and follows Breakthrough Group of The Year at the 2023 JUNO Awards.

Wild Rivers have a gift for penning introspective lyrics and genre-fluid melodies that transmit wisdom beyond their years. Since their 2022 album, Sidelines, which landed at #9 on the U.S. Spotify Debut Album Chart, they have supported The Chicks and Noah Kahan on tour, seen their 2020 break-out single “Thinking ‘Bout Love” be certified Gold in Australia and Platinum in Canada, sold-out headline North American and European tours, and earned over 1 billion streams.

Wild Rivers Tour Dates:

^ Supporting Quinn XCII

* Supporting The Head And The Heart

# verygently supporting Wild Rivers headline show

6/6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

7/4 – Whistler, Canada -Olympic Plaza

7/13 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest

7/15 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

7/16 - Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

7/18 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater *

7/19 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater *

7/20 - Cincinnati, OH - Smale Riverfront Park *

7/22 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

7/23 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

7/25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre #

7/26 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater At Look Park *

7/27 - Bethlehem, PA - Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks *

7/29 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony #

7/30 - New York, NY - SummerStage In Central Park *

8/1 - Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron #

8/2 - Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall (Lollapalooza Aftershow)

8/3 - Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

8/12 – Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Ampitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

8/13 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater ^

9/27 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival

10/5 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

