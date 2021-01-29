Indie Pop Trio Night Lights Release New Feel Good EP '6 Feet Aparty'

On January 29th, Indie Pop trio Night Lights will release their new EP 6 Feet Aparty. With the aptly named 6 Feet Aparty EP, the three bandmates look to provide uplifting pop music that celebrates the joys of life, even amidst a global pandemic and ever-changing political landscape.

Studying together in college and bonded through the power of music and common world-views, the multi-continental Night Lights members Mau Jimenez (Vocals - Mexico,) Yusuke Sato (Guitar - Japan) and Dag Eirik Hanken (Drums - Norway,) use colorful indie retro-future rock-pop to address and celebrate, the duality of human emotion.

"6 Feet Aparty is a big release for us," Jimenez says. "We have been challenged along with the rest of the world with redefining ourselves through the process of social distancing. We were already struggling to make music and balance life, so when the pandemic hit, we were confronted with an all in fight or flight moment where we chose to rise to the occasion. These songs were crafted through those challenges and we hope they hype you up like they did us. May they inspire you to trudge forward and tackle what life throws at you."



The EP features two previously released singles "Revolution" and "Fire," along with three new tracks ("Look At Me Now," "Here We Go Again" and "Ready, Lose Yourself") on the five track EP. Produced in collaboration with AKA Wolves (lostboycrow, Sabrina Carpenter, Deorro,) 6 Feet Aparty ushers in an exciting new sound and era for Night Lights.

With a kaleidoscope of tones and hues in their music, Night Lights have a devout following that has propelled them to share stages with JoyWave, Great Great Fine Ok, Mako and more. Their single "Childish" reached the Viral 50 Global and Viral US Spotify charts and the band is looking forward to continuing their indie success into 2021 and beyond.