Indie Pop Act Yoke Lore Release Video for 'Fade Away'

Today, New York indie pop storyteller Adrian Galvin under the musical act Yoke Lore, releases the official video for his most recent single "Fade Away." Animated and directed by Aishwarya Sadasivan, the video is symbolic of putting aside differences for conflict resolution.

"Fade Away" marks Galvin's first solo release of 2020, and follows "Sensitive Heart," his collaboration with Jax Anderson which was released earlier this year.

"My new music video is about two characters who are forced to figure out whether their differences outweigh their similarities. A boy and a cheetah are put in a situation where they can either identify with one another and conquer a common enemy together, or have their differences divide them and force them into a dangerous conflict. Galvin explains.

"I think it is a situation a lot of us are faced with every day. I believe it's an interaction worth considering and worth dramatizing. It tells the story of 'Fade Away' on a macrocosmic scale."

In addition to the release, Yoke Lore will be re-airing his full livestream concert on Sunday, September 20th at 6 PM UK time (10 am PST) on Noonchorus - featuring special guests Emily Afton on piano and Kristin Lloyd on harp, with projections by prestigious Mad Alchemy liquid light show. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Hurston/Wright Foundation to support Black writers.

Tickets are on sale now: https://noonchorus.com/yoke-lore/.

