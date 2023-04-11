In This Moment & Motionless in White Announce 'The Dark Horizon Tour'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated act In This Moment and hard rock giants Motionless In White have announced an epic co-headline run across North America this summer featuring special guests Fit For A King and From Ashes To New.

"The Dark Horizon Tour'' will see the two bands alternating closing sets each night and performing at arenas and amphitheaters across the country. The upcoming trek is set to kick off July 8th at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT and continue through an August 19th performance at MVP Arena in Albany, NY [full itinerary below].

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available starting today at 12:00PM ET with general on sale for tickets beginning Friday, April 14th at 10:00AM local time. For tickets and more information on the upcoming tour visit here and here.

Since coming to life in 2005, In This Moment have presided over a diehard fan base under the watch of "mother" figure and frontwoman Maria Brink-joined by co-founder and lead guitarist Chris Howorth, bassist Travis Johnson, guitarist Randy Weitzel, and Kent Dimmel. As millions convened upon the group's otherworldly and unforgettable concerts, they quietly emerged as one of the most influential and impactful bands of the 21st century.

To date, in addition to the Gold-selling album, Blood [2012], the quintet have garnered six Gold and Platinum singles, followed by a trifecta of Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200 with Black Widow [2014] and Ritual [2017]. With a total stream tally well past 200 million as of 2020, Ritual elevated them to new creative and critical peaks as well.

Between selling out headline tours coast-to-coast, the group performed in arenas everywhere alongside Disturbed and appeared at countless festivals from Rockville to Sonic Temple.

Along the way, they assembled their seventh full-length, the aptly titled Mother [Roadrunner Records] with longtime trusted collaborator Kevin Churko [Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch]. Whereas Ritual hinted at a bluesy sonic sorcery, Mother breathes the activating mantra of an unbreakable spell, commenced on first single "The In-Between."

In 2022, the band released Blood 1983 [BMG], a reimagined EP commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Blood, and most recently had their song "I Would Die For You" appear on the soundtrack for John Wick: Chapter 4.

Motionless In White harnessed the power of an unholy union between industrial metal dissonance, spellbinding gothic pop bombast, and big screen-worthy iconography to emerge as 21st century rock's most iconoclastic and cinematic force. Climbing out of the shadows of the rustbelt in Scranton, PA, the group have tirelessly earned the undying allegiance of a devout worldwide audience one record at a time.

With over half-a-billion cumulative streams and views to date, they have notched four consecutive Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 'Top Hard Rock Albums' chart and 'Top Rock Albums' chart with Reincarnate [2014], Graveyard Shift [2017], Disguise [2019], and their latest effort Scoring The End Of the World [2022]. The latter debuting at #12 on the Billboard 200 marking the band's second biggest sales week ever. Scoring The End of the World is highlighted by the singles "Cyberhex," which trended Top 10 on YouTube, and the follow-up "Masterpiece" which lit up streaming platforms and reached #1 at Active Rock radio becoming the band's first chart-topper at the format.

With guests as diverse as Bryan Garris of Knocked Loose, Caleb Shomo of Beartooth, and video game composer Mick Gordon, Scoring The End Of the World finds the group's vision magnified wider than ever before with no shortage of teeth, fire, and blood. It's the dawn of their biggest chapter yet. Motionless In White are Chris Motionless [Vocals], Ricky Olson [Guitar], Ryan Sitkowski [Guitar], Vinny Mauro [Drums], and Justin Morrow [Bass].

IN THIS MOMENT & MOTIONLESS IN WHITE "THE DARK HORIZON TOUR"

FEATURING SPECIAL GUESTS FIT FOR A KING & FROM ASHES TO NEW

Jul-8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul-9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

Jul-11 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Jul-13 - Cadott, WI - Rockfest*

Jul-14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Festival*

Jul-15 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

Jul-17 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Jul-18 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

Jul-19 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Jul-21 - Casper, WY - Ford Wyoming Center

Jul-22 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Jul-23 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company

Jul-26 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

Jul-27 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles

Jul-29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

Jul-30 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Aug-1 - Wichita, KS - Hartman Arena

Aug-2 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Aug-4 - Council Bluffs, IA - KIWR's Rockfest - Westfair Amphitheater

Aug-5 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug-6 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

Aug-8 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

Aug-9 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

Aug-11 - Huntsville, AL - Propst Arena

Aug-12 - Asheville, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Center

Aug-13 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

Aug-15 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

Aug-16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Expo Center

Aug-18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug-19 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

*In This Moment Only