In The Pines Release Single From Newly-Announced Album

Today, the Cincinnati, Ohio quartette In The Pines announced that their third full-length studio album, Impossible Daze, will be released on January 28, 2022 via Soul Step Records. To mark the announcement of Impossible Daze, the band has shared "Jeeze Louise," a laid-back and lo-fi cut that highlights the band's proclivity towards immersive and atmospheric vocal harmonies.

"'Jeeze Louise' was one of the tunes where we knew exactly how we wanted it to sound, but we weren't sure of the best way to go about it," says guitarist & vocalist Michael Shular. "We wanted it to sound like it was done out on the front porch, real loose, just like we were pickin' around, having a good time. We wanted a low fi sound so our engineer decided to run it through a cassette player in the front room of the studio using an old 50's Altec broadcasting mic. While we were recording he was pressing on the tape to give it that warbly old school sound. It was really satisfying hearing the final result, it had exceeded our expectations and has become a favorite of ours."

"The verses allude to some of the more exciting parts of love - the feelings of excitement and courage in a happy new relationship," says bassist & vocalist Patrick Zopff. "Those images are contrasted with the chorus, which is a desperate apology. ("Babe I'm awful sorry, oh jeez Louise!") It's supposed to evoke the feeling of surprise and shame upon the realization that you can hurt someone despite the best of intentions. All of this is performed with a little whimsy, sincerely bittersweet... We chose to strip down the arrangement to just banjo, guitar, and vocals, to make it feel like four friends drunkenly singing together on the porch on a warm summer night."

United by a shared love for the psychedelic music of the 1960's, the band released their debut LP, San Lorenzo in the winter of 2018. The band spent the next two years writing and recording new material whilst booking their own shows across the midwest and east coast, contributing to the completion of their sophomore LP, Slow Blink, which was released in January of 2020 on their new label home, Soul Step Records. "Evoking images of sun-blasted desert plains and everlasting blue skies" (Atwood Magazine), the band gathered a following for their signature psych-prog wonder.

Since the release of Slow Blink and the onset of COVID-19, the band has been writing and recording at Future Apple Tree Studios in Rock Island, IL, while simultaneously gathering analog equipment for their home studio in Cincinnati. After hitting the road on a two-week fall tour with ROOKIE, they are now patiently awaiting the release of their third LP Impossible Daze due out on January 28, 2022.

Impossible Daze was recorded in November of 2020 in just seven days in Rock Island, IL at Future Apple Tree Studio by Daytrotter Studios founding member Patrick Stolley. The band went into the Impossible Daze sessions with the intentions of exploring genres of music they are individually inspired by including jazz, folk, psychedelic rock, and more. For the first time ever, In The Pines recorded to tape and were limited to using only the eight tracks available to them. Due to the limitations, Impossible Daze is the first In The Pines album to not feature saxophone. The result of the band's explorations in unfamiliar creative territory resulted in the band's most dynamic, soulful, and heartfelt album to date.

