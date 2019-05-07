Imperial Teen Announce First Album In Seven Years

Imperial Teen are back in a big way with Now We Are Timeless, their first album in seven years! Listen to "We Do What We Do Best" now, and pre-order Now We Are Timeless starting today on CD, LP, and limited-edition "blue ice" Peak Vinyl in the Merge store, or wherever records are sold.

The four-headed hydra that is Imperial Teen provided this statement in unison:

Using our voice is all we can do. We step up, collective and proud, this family of ours that's sustained and explored creatively for over twenty years. We're not saying we do what we do better than anyone, but the individuality of our collective voice is all that we have and it's what we do. We Do What We Do Best.

Imperial Teen's releases over the past 20+ years have been pointed and specific diaries of musical celebration, windows into the hypersensitive personal drama of relationships within the band, individual conquests and failures, and collective, aspirational hopes, dreams, and perspectives. Roddy Bottum, Will Schwartz, Jone Stebbins, and Lynn Perko Truell-who they've become, how they are dealing, and what their lives are in 2019-all of this is on Now We Are Timeless.

The band wrote and recorded the new album in the cities the individual members have geographically gravitated to: New York City, the Bay Area, Denver, and Los Angeles. Themes of time and movement, averting and succumbing to crisis, dealing with loss and pain are all represented on the record, but what rings triumphant is the undeniable joy and catharsis that come from the band's spontaneous and improvisational approach to making music together.

Imperial Teen have announced a handful of performances this year, including MRG30 in North Carolina, so do your eyes and ears justice by picking up tickets to the show nearest you, andpre-order Now We Are Timeless today!

Imperial Teen On Tour:

July 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

July 26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle (MRG30) [SOLD OUT]

August 02 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

August 03 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo





