Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced its phase 1.5 lineup featuring the next generation of regional talent from across the South East. These additions add to an already stacked lineup for the famed festival's 2023 return to Kingston Downs, GA from September 14-17.

Imagine has always been an incubator for artists who have risen from the ranks of Atlanta's electronic music scene and those of its surrounding states. Debut festival performances at Imagine have helped propel the careers of artists like powerful bass duo ATLiens and Monstercat's Leah Culver, American techno upstart Sam Wolfe, Drinkurwater, Daily Bread and more.

Leah Culver and Sam Wolfe return to Imagine to top phase 1.5 alongside dubstep riser Azella, underground bass producer Meduso, multi-genre producer Subrinse, Terminal Underground's Galo, Purified Records' JD Farrell, and many more acts from the region.

Imagine's foundation continues to be rooted in curating world class electronic music lineups year after year, with the 2023 edition presenting its most powerful offering to date. Over four days and nights, attendees will be treated to over 100 artists spread across four stages.

This year's lineup is led by some of the scene's most celebrated names such as HypnoVision label head Rezz, Black Book Records boss Chris Lake, renowned electronic duo and Gud Vibrations leaders Slander, floor-filling tech house sensation John Summit for an Off The Grid takeover, and a Sunset Set from Australian tech house king Dom Dolla. Additional highlights include a special performance from dubstep icon Svdden Death: Into The Inferno, the inimitable live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic, emotionally-charged producers Dabin and Said The Sky's collaborative Dab the Sky, star Brazilian producer Vintage Culture, and the transcendent productions of Jade Cicada.

In true Imagine fashion, fans can expect a slew of rare back to back sets they won't be able to see anywhere else. These head to head throwdowns include Dillon Francis and bass music breakout Knock2, the heavier frequencies of NGHTMRE and Diesel aka the larger than life Shaquille O'Neal, and HE$H teaming with Level Up for a bass and dubstep floor shaker.

With its combination of undisturbed woodlands, sprawling grass fields, nature trails, and riverfront access, last year's newly debuted venue location of Kingston Downs proved to be the ideal match for Imagine's creative utopia. The family-owned and operated 5,000+ acre property is situated on the Etowah River, conveniently located a few miles outside of Rome, GA, and just 45 minutes north of metro Atlanta. It's the perfect setting for festival goers to chart their own adventure, where opportunities to explore are boundless.

Immersive entertainment and thought provoking experiences await Imagine's dedicated community and new-comers alike. Attendees can get lost in transformative workshops focused on topics like yoga, flow arts, meditation, consciousness, mindfulness, art, and more. Fans can also check out on-site art from visionary artists, live painters and muralists, participate in outdoor games and activities like cornhole, witness the visual spectacle of cirque acts, and grab food and refreshments from some of the best local festival food and nationally touring vendors.

For those who want the most extraordinary Imagine Festival experience - look no further than Imagine's VIP and PLATINUM level ticket options. With VIP, fans can enjoy the luxury of expedited entry, premium restrooms, shaded VIP areas, and exclusive vendors. Additional VIP Areas include the Oceania VIP Club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP Pool Access and more. The PLATINUM VIP Pass takes the elevated experience even further, with a newly added perk of unlimited access to the Platinum Viewing Deck featuring an open bar with complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks all weekend long.

GA, VIP, and PLATINUM ticket tiers are available now at Click Here. Fans can also purchase various camping options including GA CAR, VIP CAR, and PREMIUM which includes RVs, Pre-Set Tents, Hotels and Shuttles. Other add-ons include the Thursday Early-Arrival and Pre-Party Pass, Saturday and Sunday Pool Party passes, and Parking passes.

Imagine Music Festival is an 18+ event.