Iggy Pop's New Album FREE is Out Today

Preceded by its title track, "James Bond" and "Sonali," Iggy Pop's new album Free is out now on Loma Vista Recordings.



Iggy will be swinging through New York City the week following Free's release. On September 11 he will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon accompanied by Free collaborators trumpet player Leron Thomas and guitar player Noveller. That same evening, Iggy will join longtime friend Jim Jarmusch at the 92Y for a wide-ranging conversation on the release of Free. Tickets for the 92Y Talks event are available at https://www.92y.org/event/iggy-pop-and-jim-jarmusch.



While Free follows the highest charting album of Iggy's career, 2016's GRAMMY-nominated Post Pop Depression, it has virtually nothing in common sonically with its predecessor-or with any other Iggy Pop album.



"This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice," Iggy says of Free. "By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free. I know that's an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need-not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen."



The track listing for Free is as follows:



1) Free

2) Loves Missing

3) Sonali

4) James Bond

5) Dirty Sanchez

6) Glow In The Dark

7) Page

8) We Are The People

9) Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10) The Dawn



Free is available for purchase at https://found.ee/IG_Free





