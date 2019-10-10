Ida Mae Announces Debut US Headlining Tour & Support Tour with Rodrigo Y Gabriela

The Nashville-based husband-and-wife duo of Ida Mae has announced their debut U.S. headlining tour this fall, followed by a tour supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela this fall. Closing out a banner year that saw the release of their debut album, as well as successful tours in support of Blackberry Smoke and Greta Van Fleet, Ida Mae has quickly established themselves as one of today's most essential live acts in the Americana genre. Find a full list of U.S. tour dates below or visit their website.

Ida Mae's latest record Chasing Lights was released on June 7th, and immediately reached #10 on Billboard's "Heatseekers" album chart. The record has been widely acclaimed by publications including Rolling Stone Country, who dubbed Ida Mae one of "10 New Country and Americana Artists You Need to Know," as well as NPR Music's All Songs Considered. A full-page interview with Ida Mae is also currently featured in the print edition of Guitar World's December issue, available in stores now.

Ida Mae recorded Chasing Lights with acclaimed producer and friend Ethan Johns (Ray Lamontagne / Kings Of Leon / Laura Marling). Johns, who also plays drums on the album, pushed the band to record straight to tape with little rehearsal, encouraging them to rely on their instincts in order to capture the songs in the most raw and real manner possible.

Tour Dates:

11/02/19 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center*

11/03/19 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge*

11/04/19 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy*

11/06/19 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark*

11/08/19 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café*

11/09/19 - Akron, OH - Musica*

11/10/19 - Toronto, ON - The Rivoli*

11/13/19 - Allston, MA - Great Scott*

11/14/19 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Wonder Bar*

11/15/19 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land #

11/16/19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall #

11/17/19 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly #

11/19/19 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

11/26/19 - Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre #

11/27/19 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre #

11/29/19 - McKees Rocks, PA - The Roxian Theatre #

11/30/19 - Harrisburg, PA - The Forum Auditorium #

12/02/19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center #

12/03/19 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Civic Center Audiorium #

12/04/19 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center #

12/06/19 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater #

12/08/19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

12/09/19 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar*

12/12/19 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge*

02/18/20 - 02/22/20 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea

02/24/20 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse △

02/26/20 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live △

02/27/20 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall △

02/28/20 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall △

02/29/20 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater △

* - With support from Logan Ledger

# - Supporting Rodrigo y Gabriela

△ - Supporting Tommy Emmanuel

Photo Credit: Dean Chalkley





