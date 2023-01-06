Ice Spice Drops New Viral Hit 'In Ha Mood'
The track was originally dropped on December 25.by Michael Major Jan. 06, 2023
In case you missed it, The Bronx Baddie released another viral bop on December 25.
Not only did Ice make every year-end 'best of list', but she was named TikTok #1 EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR, Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, BET Amplified Artist of the month, and yesterday Shazam calculated she is the lead artist to watch in 2023 (algorithms etc.).
Listen to the new single here:
Mckenna’s growing musical fan base eagerly awaited the tracks arrival after her recent teasing of the audio on Tik Tok, a platform where the rising stars has over 63M views and more than 3M followers. “Ugly Crier” follows directly on the heels of the multi-million streaming “Self Dysmorphia”, which was performed Live on The Today Show.
Bristol based duo Bad Sounds kick the year off with their fresh and addictive new single “More Than I Can Afford” with Nettwerk. Self-produced by Bad Sounds, and mixed by Nathan Boddy (Mura Masa, Biig Piig, PinkPantheress), the band have continued to evolve their magic formula, which today, sees them at the top of their game.
“Moneymaker” is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums’ brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. The 12-track collection features the infectious new single “Moneymaker”, along with the previously released single, “Sway” is available to stream and download now now via Elektra Entertainment.
Blue Note Records has has announced the release of Transmissions from Total Refreshment Centre, an eclectic new collection that features a wide range of artists who are part of London’s vibrant Total Refreshment Centre community including Byron Wallen, Jake Long, Matters Unknown, Zeitgeist Freedom Energy Exchange, Neue Grafik, and Resavoir.
Josh Abbott Band, Colter Wall, Jon Wolfe, Josh Ward, Pat Green, And More To Hit The Stage At Billy Bob's Texas In January
January 5, 2023
With a variety of options including beginner classes for Country & Western 3 step, Waltz, and West Coast Swing, there is something for everyone who hopes to take the dancefloor. While visiting Billy Bob’s Texas, patrons can also expect to experience everything imaginable from rare memorabilia, live bull-riding, and handprints from your artists.
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Arrives on VUDU Tomorrow
January 5, 2023
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is available TOMORROW (Friday, 1/6) on Vudu, Fandango’s premium on-demand video service. Can’t get enough Puss in Boots? Fans can also purchase the Puss in Boots 2-Movie Collection, which includes the original Puss in Boots (2011) and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gothic Indie-Rock Band Souls Extolled Releases 'MMXXII'
January 5, 2023
The Austin based Souls Extolled are known for their diverse and provocative blend of familiar and eclectic rock fusion. Taking parts from indie and alt rock to grunge, ska, and punk, they have created a modern rock of the ages that can only be described as purely Souls Extolled. Their newest album, MMXXII (2022) is out now.
STAND to Premiere In February on Showtime
January 5, 2023
SHOWTIME Sports Documentary Films also released the official poster art for the documentary that features in-depth interviews with basketball and entertainment stars including Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, Shaquille O’Neal, Jalen Rose, Mahershala Ali, Ice Cube and more. Watch the video trailer for the new film now!
Nighttime New Song 'When The Wind Is Blowing'
January 5, 2023
“When The Wind Is Blowing” is a transcendental song of psychedelic folk which goes between breezy sung passages and dives into the metaphysical. The accompanying video, shot on 16mm film and directed by David Sater and Goodman, fits right in with the sound– starting off right where her last video, “Curtain Is Closing”, ended.
