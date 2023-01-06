Ice Spice Drops New Viral Hit 'In Ha Mood'

In case you missed it, The Bronx Baddie released another viral bop on December 25.

Not only did Ice make every year-end 'best of list', but she was named TikTok #1 EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR, Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, BET Amplified Artist of the month, and yesterday Shazam calculated she is the lead artist to watch in 2023 (algorithms etc.).

Listen to the new single here: