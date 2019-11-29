Icarus Release New Single 'Meet Me There' Ft. Nathan Ball

Bristol duo Icarus return with new single 'Meet Me There', out now via FFRR / Parlophone.

Listen below!



Featuring the emotionally-charged vocals of London singer-songwriter Nathan Ball, 'Meet Me There' is a melodic slice of electronica. It follows on from their highly popular single, 'Dreams Of You' ft. Rae Morris, which garnered Annie Mac's Hottest Record in October this year. Both tracks will feature on UNFOLD, their forthcoming multi-track project set for release in early 2020.



"The concept for this body of work revolves around transformation, growth and evolution of self," Icarus explain. "We currently feel we're at a juncture in our lives both personally and in a career sense. Over the last few years, people have entered and left our lives and we've both been through things that have made us grow significantly as people.



"This is our biggest and most important project to date and we feel that it not only marks the closing of a period of time but signifies a fresh, new and exciting one. These songs represent how our lives, personalities and ever-changing selves UNFOLD."



The largest body of work Icarus have created thus far, the conceptual project UNFOLD is set to feature very special guest artists including the already announced Rae Morris and Nathan Ball. To coincide with the project release, Icarus have also launched their 2020 LIVE UK tour, which will see the duo perform at London's Village Underground and YES Manchester on 23rd and 24th April respectively, before closing with a final show in their hometown at Bristol's most popular new venue, The Marble Factory on 25th.



Made up of Bristol brothers Tom and Ian Griffiths, Icarus shared a long journey through the outer realms of electronic music before being signed to Pete Tong's iconic FFRR imprint in 2015. In the years since they have embarked on a sharp ascent through the ranks of UK dance music, cultivating a dedicated following by releasing a slew of fan-favourite tracks. With hits including 'October' and 'King Kong', the pair have garnered over 60 million streams and 7x Hottest Records on BBC Radio 1 over the course of their careers. Moving away from single releases in 2018 with their 5-track EP In The Dark, Icarus continue to grow and develop in their artistry. February's concept EP This Must Be The Place received critical acclaim, lauded as one of their most accomplished bodies of work yet.



A triumphant return for one of the UK's most talented electronic duos, 'Meet Me There' is Icarus at their bold and brilliant best.





