Iamamiwhoami Announces New Album 'Be Here Soon'

Following an eight-year hiatus, Swedish collective iamamiwhoami invites listeners into a personal world of its own creation on the new album Be Here Soon, out June 3rd.

"We felt ready to get back into our immense creative process that comes with our work and wanted to make something that would be true to where we are in our lives and careers now," explains the project's creator and front woman ionnalee (Jonna Lee). "Claes had just become a dad, and I'm carrying a child now. That brought us to a pretty raw state."

As a writer, producer and director, ionnalee is the lead for iamamiwhoami, crafting haunting audiovisual pop alongside co-writer/producer Claes Björklund and cinematographer John Strandh, whom she's worked with since the project's inception in 2009. Lee also heads the independent label To whom it may concern. (TWIMC) that she established in 2010, which functions as a creative hub for herself and her collaborators.

As with all of iamamiwhoami's previous releases, the 10-track album will be released with a 10-episode video series. The album's visual progression slowly traces the path of the new life growing inside of Lee and pushes her out on a journey facing the expectations of society and the music industry as a female artist in the spellbinding surroundings of her native Sweden.

In contrast to the electronic soundscapes that have been synonymous with iamamiwhoami's previous releases, Be Here Soon introduces a more organic and bare sound with Lee's vocals and timeless songwriting in focus, connecting with her artist debut as a folk singer/songwriter in 2007.

"Don't Wait For Me", the album's first track and video is out today. The song is a pacing hymn about saying goodbye to the past and starting a new chapter. Its video (E01) shows ionnalee in a confined space locked away with and within herself, forced to revisit memories of the past and ultimately face the music, and her mirror image.

iamamiwhoami first launched with a series of viral videos in 2009 and 2010. The group has amassed more than 200 million streams across YouTube and Spotify, been recognized with a Swedish Grammy, sold out tours around the globe, and collaborated with artists such as Röyksopp, Moby, Zola Jesus, and more. Be Here Soon follows the group's most recent studio album, BLUE (2014), ionnalee's two solo records EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN (2018) + REMEMBER THE FUTURE (2019), and a joint online live experience KONSERT that aired during 2020.

Watch the new music video here: