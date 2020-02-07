IYLA Releases New EP OTHER WAYS TO VENT

Rising star and one-to-watch, IYLA releases her highly anticipated, powerful 7-track body of work 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' today (via 3T Entertainment/Astra Velum/EMPIRE). Paired with the release is Iyla's decadent new video for the EP's lead single, "CASH RULES," featuring hip-hop heavyweight Method Man. The new project is an effortless offering of dark anti-pop and luxurious R&B moments, matched with her passion for enigmatic storytelling.



This project, like her impressive and critically acclaimed 2018 debut, War + Raindrops, is helmed by Iyla and her longtime collaborator and co-producer, Kadis. Speaking on the new project, Iyla reveals;



"As someone who is inherently introverted and reserved, music is the way that I connect, and in creating this EP I felt the freedom to be more emotionally expressive. These seven songs consist of me venting about everything from joy and self love to heartache and anxiety. Other Ways To Vent documents my journey over the last year and a half. It speaks for me."



Explaining the visual inspiration and creative direction of her "Cash Rules" video, Iyla explains; "The concept Embryo and I envisioned was to take the central theme of the song's chorus and visualize the disconnect between love and money. The messy deteriorated house we're in represents the state of our relationship. Even though the house is filled with jewellery, money, and I'm adorned in expensive things, we are completely disconnected from each other. Our stylist Brookelyn and our Art department really killed it! I think in this social media age we're in it's so easy to lose sight of what's important!"



Watch the video for "Cash Rules", directed and styled by long time creative collaborators, Embryo and Brookelyn Styles HERE.



Fans captivated by her beautiful voice and eye-catching visuals can experience the real deal when her first headlining tour kicks off February 16th in San Francisco. The sixteen-date run sees Iyla hit major cities all over North America, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, before concluding March 11th in Salt Lake City. For a list of upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.iylamusic.com/tour.



Tipped for a breakthrough 2020, the young artist -- whose influences include Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah, SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R -- can boast more than 30 million combined global streams across Spotify, Apple and YouTube, with YouTube Music (US) naming her as one of 2019's Foundry Artists (previous graduates include ROSALÍA, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle). Her exemplary, other-worldly visuals are fast becoming an Iyla trademark, each one delving deeper into her avant-garde approach to her art and fuelled with important messages.



Plaudits have come from global press partners including VOGUE, FADER, V MAGAZINE, NOTION, SCHON MAGAZINE, 1883 MAGAZINE, MUSIC WEEK, NYLON, and MTV, who have heavily supported IYLA through their 'FIRST LOOK' initiative; which included the psychedelic video for 'FLOWERS' (from War + Raindrops) being broadcasted across a billboard in Times Square at MTV's headquarters in New York City.



Poised as one of the most exciting artists to emerge in 2020, the next 12 months promise to be a whirlwind as the young creative continues to unfold the next chapter in her story.



Stay tuned for more exciting news to come!

OTHER WAYS TO VENT

Tattoo Tears

Cash Rules (feat. Method Man)

Bad Side

Strings

Naked Girl

Frequency (feat. Y2)

OWTV

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

02/16 - Café du Nord - San Francisco, CA

02/18 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA

02/19 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ

02/21 - House of Blues: Bronze Peacock - Dallas, TX

02/22 - House of Blues: Cambridge Room - Houston, TX

02/23 - Stubb's Indoor - Austin, TX

02/25 - High Watt - Nashville, TN

02/26 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA

02/28 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC

02/29 - Sonia - Boston, MA

03/02 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY

03/03 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

03/05 - The Drake Underground - Toronto, ON

03/07 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

03/09 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

03/11 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

www.iylamusic.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You