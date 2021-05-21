ISQ Announce Elaborate Electronic Collaborative LP 'Requiem For The Faithful 2.0: The Remixes'

Alt-jazz London-based quartet ISQ has released their 4th full-length album, Requiem For the Faithful 2.0: The Remixes, a unique compilation of remixes from artists around the world, on the 21st of May via CP Records. On the album, listeners will find the captivating 'Loving A Stranger (Vince Pope Remix)'. The album includes remixes by award-winning DJ and label head Arthur Baker, Faithless former lead guitarist Slovo, enigmatic Emmanuelle, and rising South-West London producer Urchin.

ISQ features Irene Serra (vocals), Richard Sadler (double bass), Naadia Sheriff (piano), and Chris Nickolls (drums). Irene Serra was born in Milan and grew up in Denmark before moving to London to study music, where she's currently based with the rest of the band. The quartet has performed at the London Jazz Festival (2015, 2016, and 2018) before they went on to host several other sold-out shows and has received support from the likes of Time Out London's Critics Choice, Magnetic Magazine, CLASH Magazine, Electronic Groove, Madorasindahouse, BBC Radio Devon's David Fitzgerald, Jumoke Fashola's Inspirit show, BBC London Live, and Jazz FM, to name a few.

Vince Pope is an RTS winning and BAFTA nominated composer/producer who has created scores for series including No Offence, Undercover, Misfits and Black Mirror as well as music for Nike, BMW, Guinness and John Smiths.

Traversing the boundaries of music, ISQ presents their collection of remixes, as their alt-jazz sound is taken and thrown into the world of electronic music - bouncing from genre to genre and touching upon endless possibilities of recreation. Slightly more downtempo, 'Loving A Stranger (Vince Pope Remix)' is an honest reflection of the deep emotions found within the original song. Other remixers found on the album include the likes of Emmy award-winning composer and producer Dave Gale as well as remixes from band members Richard Sadler and Naadia Sheriff. The album calls to mind the likes of St. Germain, Peggy Gou, Louie Vega and Röyksopp.

Speaking of the album, ISQ tell us: "We had such a brilliant time getting this release together. It was a pleasure to invite and collaborate with such an inspiring and eclectic group of electronic musicians on this remix project. We chose to give complete creative freedom to the artists so it has been so exhilarating to receive all the finished remixes and to listen to our music as seen through so many different lenses Lockdown gave us the opportunity to do a remix album and has allowed us to collaborate remotely with musicians from all over the world from Texas and Miami to Ibiza and Brazil."



