INJI to Embark on the SUPERLAME Tour in 2026

Fresh off her debut mixtape SUPERLAME, INJI has announced the SUPERLAME Tour, which will launch in Europe on April 10 in Germany before dancing into North America starting May 25 in Vancouver. Check out all tour dates below and buy tickets here.
On the tour announcement, INJI shares: “So excited to be playing shows again! We’re turning it up a notch for 2026 and making sure every single night is an unforgettable good time – let’s face it we all need it.”
SUPERLAME is described as a "sonic confetti bomb born from chaos, heartbreak, and self-reinvention" and "a collection of cathartic anthems about burning it all down, quitting the plan, and reclaiming yourself (preferably on a dance floor)."
Friday, April 10 – Berlin, Germany – Säälchen
Saturday, April 11 – Warsaw, Poland – NIEBO
Monday, April 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ
Tuesday, April 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich
Wednesday, April 15 – Munich, Germany – Hansa 39
Friday, April 17 – Paris, France – Central Chapelle
Saturday, April 18 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique - Orangerie
Monday, April 20 – Cologne, Germany – Buergerhaus Stollwerck
Wednesday, April 22 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – King Tut's
Thursday, April 23 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Gorilla
Friday, April 24 – London, United Kingdom – KOKO
Monday, May 25 – Vancouver, Canada – Fortune Sound Club
Tuesday, May 26 – Portland, OR – Holocene
Wednesday, May 27 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
Friday, May 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro
Saturday, May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre
Sunday, May 31 – San Diego, CA – Music Box
Monday, June 8 – Toronto, Canada – The Danforth Music Hall
Tuesday, June 9 – Montreal, Canada – Le Studio TD
Wednesday, June 10 – Boston, MA – Royale
Friday, June 12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
Saturday, June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Sunday, June 14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
INJI is a 24-year-old Turkish-born, NYC-based artist who has carved out her own lane with explosive dance-pop rooted in classical and jazz training. While graduating from The Wharton School of Business, she launched her solo career with the viral smash “GASLIGHT,” which dominated TikTok and streamed in the millions. Her follow-up, “BELLYDANCING,” hit 56.5M+ streams, topped global playlists, and earned 300K+ Shazams in its first week.
Photo credit: Edwig Henson
