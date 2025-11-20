INJI to Embark on the SUPERLAME Tour in 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh off her debut mixtape SUPERLAME, INJI has announced the SUPERLAME Tour, which will launch in Europe on April 10 in Germany before dancing into North America starting May 25 in Vancouver. Check out all tour dates below and buy tickets here.

On the tour announcement, INJI shares: “So excited to be playing shows again! We’re turning it up a notch for 2026 and making sure every single night is an unforgettable good time – let’s face it we all need it.”

SUPERLAME is described as a "sonic confetti bomb born from chaos, heartbreak, and self-reinvention" and "a collection of cathartic anthems about burning it all down, quitting the plan, and reclaiming yourself (preferably on a dance floor)."

European Tour Dates 2026

Friday, April 10 – Berlin, Germany – Säälchen

Saturday, April 11 – Warsaw, Poland – NIEBO

Monday, April 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg OZ

Tuesday, April 14 – Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefährlich

Wednesday, April 15 – Munich, Germany – Hansa 39

Friday, April 17 – Paris, France – Central Chapelle

Saturday, April 18 – Brussels, Belgium – Botanique - Orangerie

Monday, April 20 – Cologne, Germany – Buergerhaus Stollwerck

Wednesday, April 22 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – King Tut's

Thursday, April 23 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Gorilla

Friday, April 24 – London, United Kingdom – KOKO

North America Tour Dates 2026

Monday, May 25 – Vancouver, Canada – Fortune Sound Club

Tuesday, May 26 – Portland, OR – Holocene

Wednesday, May 27 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Friday, May 29 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro

Saturday, May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Sunday, May 31 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

Monday, June 8 – Toronto, Canada – The Danforth Music Hall

Tuesday, June 9 – Montreal, Canada – Le Studio TD

Wednesday, June 10 – Boston, MA – Royale

Friday, June 12 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Saturday, June 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sunday, June 14 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

About INJI:

INJI is a 24-year-old Turkish-born, NYC-based artist who has carved out her own lane with explosive dance-pop rooted in classical and jazz training. While graduating from The Wharton School of Business, she launched her solo career with the viral smash “GASLIGHT,” which dominated TikTok and streamed in the millions. Her follow-up, “BELLYDANCING,” hit 56.5M+ streams, topped global playlists, and earned 300K+ Shazams in its first week.

Photo credit: Edwig Henson