IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Joins Zeal & Ardor North American Tour 2022

Experimental metal outfit IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT joins Zeal & Ardor's North American tour 2022. The band will be hitting the road starting September 11th in Brooklyn and wrapping on October 7th in Berkeley. For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on-sale starting Thursday at 10AM ET, visit Imperial Triumphant's website, HERE.

Imperial Triumphant will be on tour in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Spirit of Ecstasy, which is set for release on July 22nd via Century Media Records.

The band have already released two singles off the upcoming album, "Merkurius Gilded" (ft. Kenny G and Max Gorelick) and "Maximalist Scream (feat. Snake/Voivod)". Additionally, the album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available, HERE.

Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band's previous LPs 2020's Alphaville, 2018's Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City. Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, SEVEN)SUNS on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals. Stay tuned for more details about the highly anticipated release by following the band on socials.

IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT is Zachary Ilya Ezrin (vocals, guitars), Steve Blanco (bass, vocals, keys, theremin) and Kenny Grohowski (drums).



IMPERIAL TRUMPHANT Tour Dates

U.S. Headline Shows

July 29 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

July 30 - Youngstown, OH - Into the Darkness Fest

July 31 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

European Headline Dates/Festivals

August 10 - Jaroměř, Czechia - Brutal Assault

August 12 - Oxfordshire, England - SUPERNORMAL FEST

August 13 - Manchester, England - The White Hotel

August 14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo

August 15 - Belfast, England - Voodoo

August 16 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

August 18 - Somerset, England - ArcTanGent Festival

August 19 - London, England - The Dome

August 20 - Méan, Belgium - MÉTAL MÉAN

August 21 - Brittany, France - MOTOCULTER

August 23 - Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick

August 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload

August 25 - Toulon, France - L'Hélice

August 26 - Mantova, Italy - The Academy

August 27 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk

August 28 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue

August 29 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

August 30 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang

August 31 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000 Fryd

September 1 - Oslo, Norway - Bla

September 2 - Goteborg, Sweden - Fangelset

September 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil

September 8 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus

September 9 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin

Zeal & Ardor North American Tour

September 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

September 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

September 13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

September 15 - Montreal, QC - LE Studio TD

September 16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

September 18 - Detroit, MI - El Club

September 19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

September 23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

September 24 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

September 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

September 27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

September 28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

October 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

October 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

October 4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

October 7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone