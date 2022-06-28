IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT Joins Zeal & Ardor North American Tour 2022
Tickets will go on-sale starting Thursday at 10AM ET.
Experimental metal outfit IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT joins Zeal & Ardor's North American tour 2022. The band will be hitting the road starting September 11th in Brooklyn and wrapping on October 7th in Berkeley. For more information and to purchase tickets, which go on-sale starting Thursday at 10AM ET, visit Imperial Triumphant's website, HERE.
Imperial Triumphant will be on tour in support of their forthcoming full-length album, Spirit of Ecstasy, which is set for release on July 22nd via Century Media Records.
The band have already released two singles off the upcoming album, "Merkurius Gilded" (ft. Kenny G and Max Gorelick) and "Maximalist Scream (feat. Snake/Voivod)". Additionally, the album will be released as Ltd. CD Edition (Mini-Gatefold), Gatefold 2LP & LP-Booklet and on all digital platforms. Pre-orders are available, HERE.
Spirit of Ecstasy follows the band's previous LPs 2020's Alphaville, 2018's Vile Luxury and most recently their 2021 live record, An Evening With Imperial Triumphant, which was recorded at the infamous Slipper Room in New York City. Just like its predecessors, the album features a handful of special guests including Kenny G on soprano saxophone, Max Gorelick on lead guitar, Snake on vocals, Alex Skolnick on lead guitar, Trey Spruance on lead guitar, Andromeda Anarchia with choirs, Sarai Woods with choirs, Yoshiko Ohara on vocals, J. Walter Hawkes on the trombone, Ben Hankle on the trumpet, Percy Jones on bass, SEVEN)SUNS on strings, Colin Marston on Simmons drums and Youtube, and Jonas Rolef on vocals. Stay tuned for more details about the highly anticipated release by following the band on socials.
IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT is Zachary Ilya Ezrin (vocals, guitars), Steve Blanco (bass, vocals, keys, theremin) and Kenny Grohowski (drums).
IMPERIAL TRUMPHANT Tour Dates
U.S. Headline Shows
July 29 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
July 30 - Youngstown, OH - Into the Darkness Fest
July 31 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
European Headline Dates/Festivals
August 10 - Jaroměř, Czechia - Brutal Assault
August 12 - Oxfordshire, England - SUPERNORMAL FEST
August 13 - Manchester, England - The White Hotel
August 14 - Glasgow, Scotland - Stereo
August 15 - Belfast, England - Voodoo
August 16 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
August 18 - Somerset, England - ArcTanGent Festival
August 19 - London, England - The Dome
August 20 - Méan, Belgium - MÉTAL MÉAN
August 21 - Brittany, France - MOTOCULTER
August 23 - Madrid, Spain - Moby Dick
August 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Upload
August 25 - Toulon, France - L'Hélice
August 26 - Mantova, Italy - The Academy
August 27 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk
August 28 - Strasbourg, France - La Maison Bleue
August 29 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
August 30 - Hamburg, Germany - Hafenklang
August 31 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000 Fryd
September 1 - Oslo, Norway - Bla
September 2 - Goteborg, Sweden - Fangelset
September 3 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Hotel Cecil
September 8 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus
September 9 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Gagarin
Zeal & Ardor North American Tour
September 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
September 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
September 13 - Cambridge, MA - The Middle East
September 15 - Montreal, QC - LE Studio TD
September 16 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
September 18 - Detroit, MI - El Club
September 19 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
September 23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
September 24 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
September 26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
September 27 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
September 28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
October 1 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
October 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom
October 4 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
October 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
October 7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone