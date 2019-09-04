IDK Releases Debut Album IS HE REAL?

Today, Maryland-raised rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) releases his debut album, Is He Real?. The album arrives via his own label Clue and Warner Records; it includes previous releases "24," which appears on this year's Madden NFL 20 soundtrack, and "Digital," which appears on the NBA 2K20 soundtrack.

In support of the album's release, IDK (formerly Jay IDK) will be embarking on a headlining North American tour this fall. Following a performance at Philadelphia's Made In America Festival last weekend, IDK will kick off the tour on October 13th at Austin City Limits Festival, with stops in New York, Detroit, Atlanta and Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival before ending the run in his home state of Maryland.

IS HE REAL? TRACKLIST:

1. Cloud Blu

2. 42 Hundred Choices

3. The "E" in Blue

4. Alone

5. 24

6. Lilly

7. Porno

8. I Do Me...You Do You

9. December

10. European Skies

11. No Cable

12. Digital

13. Michael What TF

14. Julia..

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/13 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10/17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

10/18 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/25 - Chicago, IL @ SubT

10/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage

10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

10/31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room

11/4 - San Francisco, CA @ Slims

11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

11/29 - College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is an innovator with few equals. The Maryland-raised rapper and producer subverted genre tropes with his 2015 debut project SubTrap, a nuanced and inventive exploration of the intersection of drug dealing and addiction. Since then, he's continued to make unprecedented moves both in and outside of the studio. After becoming the first artist to premiere an album with Forbes (2016's money-minded Empty Bank), he partnered with Adult Swim to release 2017's IWasVeryBad, which featured everyone from DOOM to Chief Keef. Is He Real?, IDK's major label debut, is an ascent to another creative plateau. Released jointly via Warner Records and IDK's new label venture Clue, Is He Real? features rapping, singing and production from the Prince George's County native that's unlike anything he's done before.





