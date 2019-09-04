IDK Releases Debut Album IS HE REAL?
Today, Maryland-raised rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) releases his debut album, Is He Real?. The album arrives via his own label Clue and Warner Records; it includes previous releases "24," which appears on this year's Madden NFL 20 soundtrack, and "Digital," which appears on the NBA 2K20 soundtrack.
In support of the album's release, IDK (formerly Jay IDK) will be embarking on a headlining North American tour this fall. Following a performance at Philadelphia's Made In America Festival last weekend, IDK will kick off the tour on October 13th at Austin City Limits Festival, with stops in New York, Detroit, Atlanta and Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival before ending the run in his home state of Maryland.
IS HE REAL? TRACKLIST:
1. Cloud Blu
2. 42 Hundred Choices
3. The "E" in Blue
4. Alone
5. 24
6. Lilly
7. Porno
8. I Do Me...You Do You
9. December
10. European Skies
11. No Cable
12. Digital
13. Michael What TF
14. Julia..
Upcoming Tour Dates:
10/13 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits
10/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
10/17 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
10/18 - Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/22 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/25 - Chicago, IL @ SubT
10/27 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Purgatory Stage
10/30 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
10/31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room
11/4 - San Francisco, CA @ Slims
11/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
11/29 - College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse
IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) is an innovator with few equals. The Maryland-raised rapper and producer subverted genre tropes with his 2015 debut project SubTrap, a nuanced and inventive exploration of the intersection of drug dealing and addiction. Since then, he's continued to make unprecedented moves both in and outside of the studio. After becoming the first artist to premiere an album with Forbes (2016's money-minded Empty Bank), he partnered with Adult Swim to release 2017's IWasVeryBad, which featured everyone from DOOM to Chief Keef. Is He Real?, IDK's major label debut, is an ascent to another creative plateau. Released jointly via Warner Records and IDK's new label venture Clue, Is He Real? features rapping, singing and production from the Prince George's County native that's unlike anything he's done before.