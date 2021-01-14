I AM BORN's Visuals For Track, 'Like The Pain' Offers Hope After Despair

Stacey Bournes, otherwise known as I AM BORN, has unveiled stunning visuals for track, 'Like The Pain'. Co-director Natalia Nunn, I AM BORN and Blake Cyrier who was the main DP for the project, wanted to depict a tale of victory and a journey to peace; finding a place of self-love, balance and a healthy self-expression.

With so many of us struggling with mental health at this time, they wanted to bring hope by illustrating the fact that it's possible to reverse any downward spiral we may find ourselves in and re-imagine life in any way we choose, as long as we don't give up.

Shot in LA, the video features a selection of talented artists that I AM BORN greatly admires and has been incredibly inspired by. Danielle Acoff (who was featured in Michael Jackson's last music video for,' A Place With No Name'), Darren Tait and Natalya Oliver were dancers in the film, with Roy Sadakane and Justin Possenti providing cinematic contributions.

'Like The Pain' was written by I AM BORN over ten years ago as a means of catharsis and is part of a collection of work she affectionately calls 'The Identity of Stacey Bournes', which consists of hundreds of songs that helped her cope with the highs and lows she experienced whilst living what she thought would be her dream life as a model.

Originally an indie/experimental offering, 'Like The Pain' was given a makeover by producer Obsidian Cane, who injected a gutsy UKG drive with soulful R&B undertones. I AM BORN said that she thoroughly enjoyed working on the track as she danced so much during the process. The single was featured on Obsidian Cane's debut EP titled Reset, released on his label, Wicked Ghost Music back in August.

I AM BORN is also currently working with producers, musicians and DJ's in different genres on a number of projects taken from the 'IDofSB' slated for release in the New year.

'Like The Pain' is now available on all download and streaming sites. Check out the video below:

https://youtu.be/Wt1T81smLEQ