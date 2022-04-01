Hyperpop Artist Ezekiel Releases Sophomore EP, 'Earcandy'

Today, 19-year-old hyperpop experimenter Ezekiel releases his sophomore EP, Earcandy. The four-track set, which was entirely produced by the rising Brit, includes a dark, industrial remix of streaming smash "help_urself" from Siiickbrain and the dizzying "What's on Your Mind" featuring Funeral. Stream Earcandy HERE.

Earcandy follows October's Love Notes EP, the original home of "help_urself." The track has amassed more than 86 million global streams, averaging a staggering 3.5-plus million weekly streams since November. The latest iteration of "help_urself" features Los Angeles-based artist Siiickbrain, who recently collaborated with WILLOW on "PURGE." While the momentum around "help_urself" shows no sign of slowing down, Ezekiel is eager to give fans a new anthem.

"My favorite song from this EP is 'What's on Your Mind,'" says the Manchester-based Ezekiel. Basically, "I wanted to make some songs that would be great to jump around and go crazy to. This project was super fun to make." And it shows. "What's on Your Mind" lets loose a playful, high-energy soundscape that boasts a show-stopping beat drop, which seamlessly flips the song's vibe and clears the way for Funeral's vocal run. In short, it's a sonic rollercoaster.

Across Earcandy, Ezekiel's growth as a DIY artist is evident. While he recently attended fashion school, the breakout producer is clearly also a student of musical innovation - integrating inspiration from the rich and varied worlds of EDM, drum and bass, and '00s pop. At this rate, there's no limit to where Ezekiel will take his genre-swirling discography next.

Earcandy EP TRACKLIST:

1. "What's On Your Mind" ft. Funeral

2. "I'll Be OK"

3. "Ghost"

4. "help_urself 2" (Siiickbrain Remix)

