Hush & Sleep Mark 10th Virgo Release with New EP ENOCHIAN

Acclaimed Dutch duo Hush & Sleep have unveiled their new EP 'Enochian', marking the tenth release on Ilario Alicante's Virgo imprint, out now.

Listen below!



The four-track release kicks off with the EP's title track, a domineering techno cut that immediately asserts itself with a pounding kick drum and trance-inspired bassline. Alicante then remixes the same track, rearranging the drums to craft an even more punishing workout. 'Vishnu' sees Hush & Sleep offer a sophisticated techno hitter, fit with warlike horns and smatterings of breakbeat, before the EP signs off with 'Atman', its most energetic track and one sure to get the blood flowing.



Comprised of Tom Tonnard and Frankie Decicco, 'Enochian' marks Hush & Sleep's second release on Virgo, following 2018's 'Where Hope Is Lost'. Looking ahead, they perform at Rotterdam Rave By Day at the end of March before supporting Adam Beyer in their hometown of Maastricht on 9th April.



A White Isle favourite, Ilario Alicante is famed for releasing techno-focused tracks on a number of the genre's most respected labels, including Adam Beyer's Drumcode, Sven Vath's Cocoon and Slam's Soma Recordings.



Virgo are also celebrating the release with a limited run of vinyl pressings, which are available to order here.



A bracing EP from an exciting electronic duo, 'Enochian' is a fitting way to mark Virgo's tenth release.





