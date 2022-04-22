Husband And Wife Folk-Rock Duo Hemp & Denim Release New Single 'Holding On'

Everyone experiences hardship at some point that can either make or break their outlook on life. Sometimes it seems as if we are barely hanging in there. The latest single from husband and wife Folk-Rock duo Hemp & Denim titled Holding On, takes that feeling and puts it into words. This single is from their latest full-length project, House of Love. This single is currently available on all streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

It is in our nature to be dreamers. We have big plans, want our ideal careers, homes, and family, and we spend lots of time in our heads thinking about those things. Despite the outward circumstances, at some point in our lives, we begin to think about whether or not those goals have been achieved. "The cliché is that it's a midlife crisis, but the crisis is real," explains Hemp Meadows, the outspoken songwriter and male vocalist of the duo. "We begin to question where we are in life, if what we're doing has any real purpose and if we've still got time to fulfill our dreams. We might even question our own identity. These questions are not trivial and they require answers. At a time when most people might think you have it all together, you may still be searching for meaning."

That is exactly what prompted Hemp to write Holding On. "You might not be old yet but you're certainly not young anymore. The old passions and enthusiasms might have faded away and have not yet been replaced. Do you look in the mirror and wonder if you've still got what it takes to face the future? Maybe you're just holding on."

One thing is certain, though. It is not too late to chase those dreams. Everyone deserves to live a life of love and fulfillment and Hemp & Denim, comprised of Hemp Meadows and Denim Sky, can certainly relate to this. Since pursing this music dream together, their debut release One Step Over The Line received a Grammy nomination-consideration for Best Americana Roots Song while their follow-up song, Stay, was considered as Pop Song of the Year nomination. The duo has been featured in numerous print and tv placements including Nashville's NBC and Fox affiliate stations, received national and international airplay in Scotland, Ireland and on the BBC Radio Network in the U.K., and most importantly, grown a loving fan base - including over 32k+ monthly listeners just on Spotify.

About Hemp & Denim:

Hemp Meadows and Denim Skye are a husband and wife Americana Folk-Rock duo based in Nashville. If you love the sounds of the 60s and 70s, you'll love their signature blend of harmonies which join seamlessly with Hemp's melodies and lyrics. From there, the magic happens. Filled with catchy melodies, strong vocals, provocative lyrics and innovative harmonies, their music is reminiscent of the days of peace and love, something they hope to bring to the modern music industry.

They believe in enjoying life, doing what you love, and chasing your dreams no matter what. The duo performs regularly in the Nashville area to dedicated fans. As a mainstream act within their generation, having just celebrated their 35th wedding Anniversary, Hemp & Denim want to encourage fans, young and old, to enjoy life and follow their dreams. With their motivation, dedication and great stage presence, this passionate duo cannot wait to continue sharing their talents with fans and fellow musicians far and wide.