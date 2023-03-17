Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'

Award-winning multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier has released his new EP Eat Your Young.

The three-song EP marks Hozier's first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier's forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album's exploration of Dante's Inferno and reflects upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

In speaking about Eat Your Young, Hozier says: "This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album Unreal Unearth in late summer.

It's always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I'm thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come."

To commemorate today's release as well as his birthday and St. Patrick's Day, Hozier has also announced his 'Unreal Unearth Tour' slated for the fall with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all shows. Produced by Live Nation and spanning 25 cities, the North American leg kicks off in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, September 9. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Earlier this week, Hozier stopped by the Columbia Records offices in New York to celebrate "Take Me To Church" becoming RIAA-certified Diamond. Ranked the 30th most listened to song on Spotify, "Take Me To Church" is the 103rd song to ever achieve the rare milestone of Diamond certification. Additionally, "Take Me To Church" is now the highest certified solo Alternative single in RIAA history (12x Platinum).

Photo Credit: Julia Johnson