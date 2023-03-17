Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'

To commemorate today’s release as well as his birthday and St. Patrick’s Day, Hozier has also announced his ‘Unreal Unearth Tour.’

Mar. 17, 2023  

Award-winning multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier has released his new EP Eat Your Young.

The three-song EP marks Hozier's first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier's forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album's exploration of Dante's Inferno and reflects upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

In speaking about Eat Your Young, Hozier says: "This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album Unreal Unearth in late summer.

It's always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I'm thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come."

To commemorate today's release as well as his birthday and St. Patrick's Day, Hozier has also announced his 'Unreal Unearth Tour' slated for the fall with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all shows. Produced by Live Nation and spanning 25 cities, the North American leg kicks off in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, September 9. Check out the complete list of tour dates here.

Earlier this week, Hozier stopped by the Columbia Records offices in New York to celebrate "Take Me To Church" becoming RIAA-certified Diamond. Ranked the 30th most listened to song on Spotify, "Take Me To Church" is the 103rd song to ever achieve the rare milestone of Diamond certification. Additionally, "Take Me To Church" is now the highest certified solo Alternative single in RIAA history (12x Platinum).

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo Credit: Julia Johnson



New Edition Of Leon Russells Signature Songs Released Photo
New Edition Of Leon Russell's 'Signature Songs' Released
Signature Songs includes stripped-down and unique takes on songs from across Russell’s remarkable canon, from the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame classic, “A Song For You,” to his own classic hits, “Tight Rope,” “Stranger In A Strange Land,” “The Masquerade” and “Lady Blue.” The album was originally released in 2001 and is long out-of-print.
Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares Dont Leave Photo
Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares 'Don't Leave'
On Friday, March 17th, the Lagos-based singer also shares the infectious new single “Don’t Leave” alongside a captivating visual directed by Prince Akpa. Co-written by Winny with the record’s producer John Pininen, “Don’t Leave” is a fresh blend of dancehall, pop and R&B about loving someone loudly and with no shame.
Joy Oladokun Shares New Song Were All Gonna Die Featuring Noah Kahan Photo
Joy Oladokun Shares New Song 'We're All Gonna Die' Featuring Noah Kahan
With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences.
Tyson Ritters New Band Release Debut Album & Share Tragedy Photo
Tyson Ritter's New Band Release Debut Album & Share 'Tragedy'
Now More Than Ever – cofounded by All American Reject’s Tyson Ritter, Scott Chesak (All-American Rejects, Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Izzy Fontaine (Taking Back Sunday, Tegan & Sara, Glassjaw) –have released their debut album Creatrix. Watch the new music video for 'Tragedy' now!

