Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates for June & July 2023

Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates for June & July 2023

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday 24th March at 9:30am.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Hozier has announced his highly anticipated live return with news of his first UK tour in four years. The Grammy-nominated, award-winning multi-platinum singer and songwriter and his band will perform headline dates across the UK this summer, which include four major outdoor shows at Glasgow Queens Park on 25th June, Manchester Castlefield Bowl on 5th July, Cardiff Castle on 6th July and London Alexandra Palace Park on 21st July.

In honour of his birthday today and St. Patrick's Day, Hozier has also released his new EP "Eat Your Young". The record includes all new material and features three songs - the title track, "All Things End," and "Through Me (The Flood)." The EP is out now. Working on further music, his third album "Unreal Unearth" is set for release later this year.

Driven by the thought-provoking quintuple-platinum anthem "Take Me To Church," Hozier's self-titled full-length debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 (the second biggest debut album of the year) and went on to achieve triple RIAA Platinum status. It enjoyed nine weeks at number 1 in his native Ireland (including spending an incredible 441 weeks in the Irish Top 50 charts).

Indeed, the album rose to no. 3 in the UK ahead of his third sell-out UK tour, while both "Take Me To Church", and "Someone New", were singles from the album.

The follow up to Hozier's debut album, "Wasteland, Baby!" was released to massive critical acclaim in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at #1. The album's 14 tracks (all original Hozier compositions) marked a major development in songwriting and subject matter. The most obvious is Hozier's enlightened assessment of the global socio-political landscape.

The multi-platinum selling album included the aforementioned single "Nina Cried Power" along with singles "Movement", "Almost (Sweet music)", and "Dinner and Diatribes".

Last year Hozier teamed up with God of War: Ragnarok's composer, Bear McCreary to write the song "Blood Upon The Snow", which was featured in the soundtrack for the game. The same year he also released "Swan Upon Leda", in a statement shared alongside the release, the star explained that he was sharing the track as a way of showing "solidarity" with those fighting for reproductive rights.

With over 22 billion global streams, numerous platinum album certifications, multiple award nominations and wins, Hozier is recognised as one of the foremost singer-songwriters of our generation.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday 24th March at 9:30am and will be available from here and here.

UK LIVE DATES 2023

Sunday 25 June - Glasgow Queens Park ***
Sunday 02 July - Halifax The Piece Hall ***
Monday 03 July - Newcastle O2 City Hall **
Wednesday 05 July - Manchester Castlefield Bowl *
Thursday 06 July - Cardiff Castle *
Saturday 08 July - Bournemouth O2 Academy **
Sunday 09 July - Birmingham O2 Academy **
Friday 21 July - London Alexandra Palace Park *

*Special guests The Teskey Brothers & Victoria Canal
**Special guests Victoria Canal
*** Special guests Alison Russell & Victoria Canal



Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe Emails I Cant Send Fwd: Album Photo
Sabrina Carpenter Releases Deluxe 'Emails I Can't Send Fwd:' Album
Singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter releases emails i can’t send fwd:, an extended version of her 2022 studio record emails i can’t send. In addition to releasing her deluxe album, Sabrina kicked off the second leg of her emails i can’t send Tour on Thursday, March 16th at Hard Rock Live Seminole in Hollywood, Florida.
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight Photo
Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight
Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share first look photos of her upcoming Eras Tour, which kicks off tomorrow, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona. Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past 'eras,' including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single $#!7CANNED Photo
Neon Straightjackets Release New Single '$#!7CANNED'
Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. In support of the release, the band will be embarking a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone Photo
Karina Canellakis & RFO Announce Collaboration with Pentatone
The 4 Orchestral Pieces have a strong affinity with the stage works Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and The Wooden Prince, conceived in the same period. The Concerto for Orchestra is one of Bartók’s final works, full of folk tunes, and utterly colourful and virtuosic for all the instruments.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share