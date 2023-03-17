Hozier Announces Huge UK Tour and Summer Live Dates for June & July 2023

Hozier has announced his highly anticipated live return with news of his first UK tour in four years. The Grammy-nominated, award-winning multi-platinum singer and songwriter and his band will perform headline dates across the UK this summer, which include four major outdoor shows at Glasgow Queens Park on 25th June, Manchester Castlefield Bowl on 5th July, Cardiff Castle on 6th July and London Alexandra Palace Park on 21st July.

In honour of his birthday today and St. Patrick's Day, Hozier has also released his new EP "Eat Your Young". The record includes all new material and features three songs - the title track, "All Things End," and "Through Me (The Flood)." The EP is out now. Working on further music, his third album "Unreal Unearth" is set for release later this year.

Driven by the thought-provoking quintuple-platinum anthem "Take Me To Church," Hozier's self-titled full-length debut bowed at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 (the second biggest debut album of the year) and went on to achieve triple RIAA Platinum status. It enjoyed nine weeks at number 1 in his native Ireland (including spending an incredible 441 weeks in the Irish Top 50 charts).

Indeed, the album rose to no. 3 in the UK ahead of his third sell-out UK tour, while both "Take Me To Church", and "Someone New", were singles from the album.

The follow up to Hozier's debut album, "Wasteland, Baby!" was released to massive critical acclaim in March 2019, entering the US Billboard Top 200 Chart at #1. The album's 14 tracks (all original Hozier compositions) marked a major development in songwriting and subject matter. The most obvious is Hozier's enlightened assessment of the global socio-political landscape.

The multi-platinum selling album included the aforementioned single "Nina Cried Power" along with singles "Movement", "Almost (Sweet music)", and "Dinner and Diatribes".

Last year Hozier teamed up with God of War: Ragnarok's composer, Bear McCreary to write the song "Blood Upon The Snow", which was featured in the soundtrack for the game. The same year he also released "Swan Upon Leda", in a statement shared alongside the release, the star explained that he was sharing the track as a way of showing "solidarity" with those fighting for reproductive rights.

With over 22 billion global streams, numerous platinum album certifications, multiple award nominations and wins, Hozier is recognised as one of the foremost singer-songwriters of our generation.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday 24th March at 9:30am and will be available from here and here.

UK LIVE DATES 2023

Sunday 25 June - Glasgow Queens Park ***

Sunday 02 July - Halifax The Piece Hall ***

Monday 03 July - Newcastle O2 City Hall **

Wednesday 05 July - Manchester Castlefield Bowl *

Thursday 06 July - Cardiff Castle *

Saturday 08 July - Bournemouth O2 Academy **

Sunday 09 July - Birmingham O2 Academy **

Friday 21 July - London Alexandra Palace Park *



*Special guests The Teskey Brothers & Victoria Canal

**Special guests Victoria Canal

*** Special guests Alison Russell & Victoria Canal