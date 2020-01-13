House Of Blues Music Forward Foundation And Live Nation Announce 2020 College Scholarship Programs

The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, in partnership with Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, and the Living Legacy Foundation, today announced its 2020 application period. Students pursuing music industry careers can apply for the college scholarship program January 13 through March 31, 2020.

A total of four $10,000 scholarships will be awarded to outstanding college students-in either their junior or senior year-majoring in music business and/or related fields at an accredited college or university in the U.S.

Music Forward, Live Nation and the Living Legacy Foundation have partnered to offer these unique scholarships to support the future of the live entertainment business. This opportunity is specifically designed to support students interested in the core aspects of the concert business, including concert promotion, venue operation, ticketing, sponsorship, e-commerce and artist management.

Student applications must be submitted online by March 31, 2020, at http://hobmusicforward.org/scholarships.

Scholarship recipient selections will be made by a panel of Live Nation executives and thought leaders across academic, entertainment, civic and corporate sectors. Criteria for selection include academic achievement, essay responses and recommendations. Scholarships will be announced in June 2020, and awards will be given for the fall 2020 semester.

The four scholarships will be awarded to students nationwide in the following areas:

Steven J. Finkel Service Excellence Scholarship: Established in memory of a Live Nation employee who went above and beyond to improve the concert experience for fans, artists and staff, this scholarship is designed to support the ever-growing customer service expectations within the live entertainment industry.

Tiffany Green Operator Scholarship: Established in memory of one of Live Nation's first female concert production specialists, this scholarship is designed to support women pursuing a career in live entertainment.

Live Nation U.S. Concerts Scholarship: Established to support students interested in the core areas of Live Nation's business: concert promotion, venue operation, sponsorship, ticketing, e-commerce and artist management.

David E. Ballard Scholarship: Established in 2019 in memory of David E. Ballard with the support of the Living Legacy Foundation, this scholarship supports youth who have experienced homelessness and/or been part of the foster care system and are pursuing a career in live entertainment.

"We are thrilled to offer these scholarships to support young people from diverse backgrounds as they pursue an opportunity in the field of music," said Emily Simonitsch, senior vice president of talent for Live Nation U.S. Concerts and a Music Forward Foundation board member. "These scholarships help students develop the awareness, knowledge and confidence they'll need for a career in the industry."

"Supporting future professionals in the live entertainment industry is the perfect philanthropic endeavor for Live Nation," said Mark Campana, chief operating officer for Live Nation U.S. Concerts. "We're helping students explore the many facets of our business such as concert promotion, venue operations and ticketing with our scholarships program, expanding their horizons for careers in music."

"Music Forward is committed to providing educational opportunities to youth from underserved communities through our programs," said Nurit Smith, executive director of Music Forward Foundation. "These scholarships offer exemplary students financial support as they complete their college degrees and embark on their careers in music."





