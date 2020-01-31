Hot Country Knights Announce 2020 'One Knight Stand Tour'

Dedicated road warriors who have basically lived out of a van their entire existence, the Hot Country Knights share details today behind their 2020 ONE KNIGHT STAND TOUR that launches April 7 in San Diego, Calif. This marks the first nationwide headlining trek for the group with a reputation for "slinging Country gold" (Tampa Bay Times), and they have enlisted support from some of country music's most buzzed about new female artists with Hannah Dasher, Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack and Lainey Wilson splitting the dates. The 13-city trek includes major market stops at iconic venues including Los Angeles' Wiltern Theater, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and what is sure to be an unforgettable night at the Talladega Superspeedway.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the 2020 ONE KNIGHT STAND TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 10a.m. local time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets to the general public go on sale next Friday, Feb. 7 at 10a.m. local time, where the majority of tickets are available at $19. A VVVIP package is also available for $99 and will include a once-in-a-KNIGHT-time experience where fans will be dazzled with a dance lesson from the band, as well as early entry to the venues, exclusive merchandise items and more. For more information on each date, visit www.hotcountryknights.com.

"The Knights started as a live band playing at a little place called Teasers on 'Two for Tuesdays,' and they just couldn't get enough of us down there in Murfreesboro. We've got a little money now, so Barry did some work on the van. We got a few little outstanding legal issues handled so we are free and clear to cross state lines again," explained lead singer Doug Douglason. "Yeah baby, the Knights are riding again!"

Coinciding with the news of the 2020 ONE KNIGHT STAND TOUR, the Hot Country Knights have also released the modern-day drifter's lament, "Asphalt" and will perform the touching ballad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Monday, Feb. 3 at 10:35p.m. CT on ABC, marking their national television debut. Fans can see the band's curve-hugging motivation behind "Asphalt" through its official music video HERE.

2020 ONE KNIGHT STAND TOUR Dates

4/07/20 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

4/08/20 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

4/09/20 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

4/16/20 Chicago, IL - Joe's Sports Bar

4/17/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live

4/18/20 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Theatre

4/20/20 Washington DC - 9:30 Club

4/21/20 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/22/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues

4/24/20 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

4/25/20 Talladega, AL - Talladega Superspeedway

4/29/20 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Some said this moment would never happen. But in spite of 30 wasted years and countless bad decisions, the Hot Country Knights has finally come in "riding a neon wave of Nineties Country nostalgia," (Rolling Stone). Produced and written by multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley along with co-writers Jim Beavers and Brett Beavers, the debut single "Pick Her Up" from The Knights is a classic barnstormer that features rollicking guitar solos with lead singer Doug Douglason and Travis Tritt trading vocals. The song that Saving Country Music called "kind of badass" is already climbing the country radio charts as the band works towards a Spring album release. Famous for never giving up on the dream of the '90s, the Hot Country Knights are comprised of band leader Douglas ("Doug") Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray ("Rayro") Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej ("Terry") Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.





