Holly Humberstone Shares 'DSCVR Artists To Watch 2021' Performance Video

Vevo's Artists to Watch provides emerging artists with engaging, high-quality live performance content to expose them to new global audiences. Alumni include now-household names such as Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers, James Bay and more. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and creatively.

"Buzzing to have been selected by VEVO DSCVR to be a part of their Artist To Watch campaign. They always champion my favorite artists so it's crazy to have been chosen for this !!! So excited for the release of the performance. I loved being a part of it !" - Holly Humberstone

"Holly is one of those rare, raw, honest talents, since first hearing 'Deep End' I've been captivated ever since. She has the ability to command your attention with her ethereal voice, songwriting and striking delivery. I'm overjoyed to have Holly Humberstone involved in our DSCVR Artists To Watch 2021 series and I'm equally as excited to see her continue to grow and enchant new audiences." - Carl Young, Head of Music & Talent, EU

"We're very proud to announce our DSCVR Artists to Watch list for 2021, now in its 7th year. This is so much more than just a list for us; capturing performances from these artists and providing video content for fans to engage with on a global scale." says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, "The health of our team and artists alike is of utmost importance to Vevo. We were pleased to be able to shoot and deliver these performances with proper safety protocols in place, despite obvious challenges. With a lack of touring or being able to perform in front of a live audience, it's more important than ever that Vevo can promote and market video content that will provide music fans with some must-see performances from some of the hottest new acts."

