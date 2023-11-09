Holly Humberstone Confirms Second Show at New York's Brooklyn Steel as Part of 2024 Headline Tour

Due to popular demand, British singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone confirms a second show at New York’s Brooklyn Steel as part of her much awaited, first-ever North American headline tour. In addition, Humberstone is now slated to play larger venues in DC, Philadelphia, Detroit and Vancouver.

Kicking off on May 5, 2024, the run of shows will include stops at Los Angeles’ The Bellwether, DC’s 9:30 Club, Philadelphia’s Theatre Of Living Arts, Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall, Vancouver’s The Commodore Ballroom as well as multiple dates at New York’s Brooklyn Steel.

General on-sale begins on Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time at Click Here. Full tour routing can be found below.

Humberstone’s highly anticipated debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, was released on October 13 via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records. The new music continues to receive widespread critical praise.

Dates below:

Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts*

Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall*

Friday, May 17, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café

Monday, May 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

Monday, May 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom*

*Upgraded venues

BOLD - Sold out

Photo credit: Jono White