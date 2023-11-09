Holly Humberstone Confirms Second Show at New York's Brooklyn Steel as Part of 2024 Headline Tour

General on-sale begins on Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time.
Due to popular demand, British singer/songwriter Holly Humberstone confirms a second show at New York’s Brooklyn Steel as part of her much awaited, first-ever North American headline tour. In addition, Humberstone is now slated to play larger venues in DC, Philadelphia, Detroit and Vancouver.
Kicking off on May 5, 2024, the run of shows will include stops at Los Angeles’ The Bellwether, DC’s 9:30 Club, Philadelphia’s Theatre Of Living Arts, Detroit’s Saint Andrew’s Hall, Vancouver’s The Commodore Ballroom as well as multiple dates at New York’s Brooklyn Steel.
General on-sale begins on Friday, November 10 at 10 AM local time at Click Here. Full tour routing can be found below.
Humberstone’s highly anticipated debut album, Paint My Bedroom Black, was released on October 13 via Darkroom / Geffen / Polydor Records. The new music continues to receive widespread critical praise.
Sunday, May 5, 2024 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts*
Thursday, May 9, 2024 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sunday, May 12, 2024 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
Thursday, May 16, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall*
Friday, May 17, 2024 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Café
Monday, May 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
Thursday, May 23, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
Monday, May 27, 2024 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neumos
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - Vancouver, BC - The Commodore Ballroom*
*Upgraded venues
BOLD - Sold out
Photo credit: Jono White
