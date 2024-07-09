Hollow Stare Releases Debut Single 'Sleep'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare to be enveloped in the raw power and profound intensity of Hollow Stare as they release their debut single 'Sleep'; This deathcore track, blending anger, melancholy, and excitement, marks the explosive entry of the new heavy metal duo into the music scene.

'Sleep' is a journey through the dark realms of sleep paralysis, capturing the terror and helplessness it brings. The track's evolution is as compelling as its sound... What began as a practice piece named "Bass Shmack" transformed into a full-fledged anthem under the hands of Daniel and Ben Fleming, the masterminds behind Hollow Stare.

Daniel, an American who recently graduated with a master's degree in audio production, found himself adrift in the UK's challenging economic landscape. Amidst job applications and freelance work, he channelled his uncertainty into creating a vast collection of instrumental rock and metal pieces. It was Ben Fleming, Daniel's long-time collaborator and friend from the Colorado music scene, who saw the potential in these tracks - Their synergy gave birth to Hollow Stare.

'Sleep' is a testament to their dedication and shared vision; Featuring Daniel's masterful production and Ben's powerful vocals, the track includes an array of instruments such as the Ibanez Universe BK777 1998, .strandberg NX 6, Dingwall NG3, Getgood Drums, and Ben's vocals through a Shure SM7B. The final touch was added by the renowned Philip Marsden, who mastered the track, ensuring it hits as hard as possible. "Sleep is a song about sleep paralysis and the terror that comes with it, put simply," says Daniel. "But to us, it means much more. It's the first song we completed as Hollow Stare, and it represents a hard-hitting start to what we hope will be a long, successful career."

For fans of bands like Periphery, Lorna Shore, and Slaughter to Prevail, Hollow Stare promises to deliver a sound that's both familiar and refreshingly new. Integrity, expression, and anger form the core of their artistic ethos, driving them to create music that resonates deeply with listeners. The band's journey is rooted in their history within the Colorado music scene, with Daniel's extensive production experience and Ben's background with his band, UnderSociety.

