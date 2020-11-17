Hollow Graves Releases 'Far Out Summer'

“Far Out Summer” is a psych-inspired indie rock track with surf guitar and distant, echoing vocals.

Hollow Graves keeps the fire burning with their arsenal of new material, all written in a live performance setting to capture the fervent energy of the band.

Their new single, "Far Out Summer," is self-produced by the band, enlisting help from long-time friend and musician Logan Trearty in mixing and engineering the songs.

"Far Out Summer" is a psych-inspired indie rock track with surf guitar and distant, echoing vocals.

Listen below!

https://soundcloud.com/user-446393062/far-out-summer/s-b2KOVncCVeE

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You