Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hollow Graves Releases 'Far Out Summer'

Article Pixel

“Far Out Summer” is a psych-inspired indie rock track with surf guitar and distant, echoing vocals.

Nov. 17, 2020  

Hollow Graves Releases 'Far Out Summer'

Hollow Graves keeps the fire burning with their arsenal of new material, all written in a live performance setting to capture the fervent energy of the band.

Their new single, "Far Out Summer," is self-produced by the band, enlisting help from long-time friend and musician Logan Trearty in mixing and engineering the songs.

"Far Out Summer" is a psych-inspired indie rock track with surf guitar and distant, echoing vocals.

Listen below!

https://soundcloud.com/user-446393062/far-out-summer/s-b2KOVncCVeE



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Join Nikki Renee Daniels at Her Upcoming Birdland Jazz Concert!
  • Embassy Theatre Cancels Production of THE NUTCRACKER
  • Exclusive: Lillias White Sings 'The Oldest Profession' as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Alice Ripley's Virtual Concert!