Holding Absence Release New Single 'In Circles'

Exactly one month before the release of The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, in a week that sees them grace the front cover of Kerrang! Magazine, Holding Absence have released a video for their brand new single, "In Circles."

"In Circles is a really subtly exciting song for our band. Lyrically, it commentates on the mundane and cyclical nature of day to day life... Pointing out just how dangerous it can be to live your life without ambition," frontman Lucas Woodland comments on the track. "With such a strong lyrical vision, we made sure that the song and video followed suit, playing out in an almost hypnotic fashion. We think this track is really special, and will hopefully be enough to encourage people to reach out of their lives a little bit."

Watch the mesmerizing new video for "In Circles"

"In Circles" joins previously released singles "Afterlife" and "Beyond Belief" from the band's upcoming sophomore release The Greatest Mistake Of My Life, due out April 16, 2021 via Sharp Tone Records.

In the band's own words, "This album is about telling stories that are presented through the lens of hindsight, regret and looking back. There are songs that celebrate life when faced with death, and others that speak to the choices we make about how we live our lives. The fear of love, newfound respect for life and the covering up of depression are all subjects that rear their head. The Greatest Mistake Of My Life exercises emotion in many ways, and that was an important thing for us to do, because emotion isn't rigid - it's not just love or joy or sadness - it's a lot of things."

The Greatest Mistake Of My Life

