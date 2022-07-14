Hockey Dad Return With New Single 'T's to Cross'

Hockey Dad is back! Their new single 'T's To Cross', released today via Farmer & The Owl/BMG is their first new music since their third album Brain Candy (2020).

The Australian duo Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming have been holed up in a studio writing and recording over the last few months working on a bunch of new music. With 'T's To Cross' the first fruits of their labor, they didn't want to waste any time and are stoked to have new music released into the world.

'T's To Cross' is classic Hockey Dad and a bit of a reality check for workers and the daily grind. But for what?

"T's To Cross is an ode to the rat race," the band said when explaining the song. "It's a look into the daily grind most people go through just to survive. Clock in/Clock out. Everybody jumping over the top of each other to make it up the totem pole. When really we all end up old and bald. Is this lifetime of sacrifice really worth it in the end?"

Hockey Dad is enjoying a Northern Summer having been invited to tour the US as special guests of Taking Back Sunday and Third Eye Blind. The 30+ date tour will see the band perform to thousands of fans each night as they crisscross the country.

With 'T's To Cross' released and work on album four well underway, Hockey Dad are in the zone and excited for the new music to come.

Listen the new single here:

US TOUR DATES

7/15 - The Mann Center - Philadelphia, PA

7/16 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

7/17 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh - NY

7/21 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

7/22 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

7/23 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

7/26 - Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, CA

7/27 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN

7/29 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

7/30 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

7/31 - Irving Music Factory - Irving, TX

8/1 - The Zoo Amphitheater - Oklahoma City, OK

8/4 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

8/5 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA

8/6 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

8/11 - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater - San Diego, CA

8/12 - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton - Las Vegas, NV

8/13 - FivePoint Amphitheater Rideshare/Uber Lot - Irvine, CA

8/14 - Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA