Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hockey Dad Return With New Single 'T's to Cross'

Hockey Dad Return With New Single 'T's to Cross'

The track is their first new music since their third album Brain Candy (2020).

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 14, 2022  

Hockey Dad is back! Their new single 'T's To Cross', released today via Farmer & The Owl/BMG is their first new music since their third album Brain Candy (2020).

The Australian duo Zach Stephenson and Billy Fleming have been holed up in a studio writing and recording over the last few months working on a bunch of new music. With 'T's To Cross' the first fruits of their labor, they didn't want to waste any time and are stoked to have new music released into the world.

'T's To Cross' is classic Hockey Dad and a bit of a reality check for workers and the daily grind. But for what?

"T's To Cross is an ode to the rat race," the band said when explaining the song. "It's a look into the daily grind most people go through just to survive. Clock in/Clock out. Everybody jumping over the top of each other to make it up the totem pole. When really we all end up old and bald. Is this lifetime of sacrifice really worth it in the end?"

Hockey Dad is enjoying a Northern Summer having been invited to tour the US as special guests of Taking Back Sunday and Third Eye Blind. The 30+ date tour will see the band perform to thousands of fans each night as they crisscross the country.

With 'T's To Cross' released and work on album four well underway, Hockey Dad are in the zone and excited for the new music to come.

Listen the new single here:

US TOUR DATES

7/15 - The Mann Center - Philadelphia, PA

7/16 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

7/17 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh - NY

7/21 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT

7/22 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

7/23 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

7/26 - Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, CA

7/27 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN

7/29 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

7/30 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

7/31 - Irving Music Factory - Irving, TX

8/1 - The Zoo Amphitheater - Oklahoma City, OK

8/4 - Arizona Federal Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

8/5 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA

8/6 - The Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA

8/11 - Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater - San Diego, CA

8/12 - Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton - Las Vegas, NV

8/13 - FivePoint Amphitheater Rideshare/Uber Lot - Irvine, CA

8/14 - Oxbow RiverStage - Napa, CA

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Disturbed Share New Single 'Hey You'
July 14, 2022

Disturbed, share their new single “Hey You” via Reprise Records alongside the official video, directed by Josiahx. “Hey You” is the multi-platinum selling band’s first new music since their chart-topping 2018 album Evolution. The band are performing at several upcoming festivals throughout the year, check out the complete list of tour dates now!
Recording Academy Announces 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards Dates
July 14, 2022

The Recording Academy® has released its key dates and deadlines ahead of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The ceremony is returning to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Check out a list of dates for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards process!
The Mendenhall Experiment Announce 'Against All Odds' EP
July 14, 2022

TMX—Brandon Mendenhall (guitars), Mike Lira (lead guitars), Nathan Stockton (bass), Justin Luebeck (drums) and new vocalist Alyce Hayes—have announced their fittingly titled second EP, AGAINST ALL ODDS, will be released this fall via Lucent Records (UMG) and have shared the first listen with its debut single, “Pulse Of The Lost.”
Prog Ensemble Dario and the Clear Release New Album 'Reflective Touch'
July 14, 2022

Dario Saraceno and his band Dario and the Clear has released his new album “Reflective Touch.” Dario was born in Ripacandida, Italy and moved to London, England during the height of Beatlemania. After his mom took him to see the Beatles at an outdoor concert, he was profoundly influenced and became infatuated with becoming a musician.
Nate Gold Releases Energetic Debut Single 'Isabel'
July 14, 2022

With their roaring synergy and a lifelong history of friendship, the collaboration was inevitable and came as second nature. After the song was recorded in Nate’s home studio in Manhattan New York, they fine-tuned the track through numerous virtual sessions to arrive at the final product. Listen to the new single now!