Hitmaka Shares 'Thot Box (remix) ft. Young MA, Dreezy, Mulatto, DreamDoll, Chinese Kitty'

GRAMMY-nominated producer Hitmaka enlisted the help of Young MA, Dreezy, DreamDoll, Mulatto, and Chinese Kitty to respond to his summer single "Thot Box" with a tenacious remix. "Thot Box (remix) ft. Young MA, Dreezy, Mulatto, DreamDoll, Chinese Kitty" drops alongside an out-of-the-box visual, directed by acclaimed director John Tashiro. The video is available now to stream. The visual/remix will be the first record of its kind similar to the 90s classic "Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)" performed by Lil' Kim, Da Brat, Missy Elliott, Angie Martinez, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes. "Thot Box (remix) ft. Young MA, Dreezy, Mulatto, DreamDoll, Chinese Kitty" is available now on all streaming services.

"Thot Box (remix)" arrives shortly after Hitmaka marked his official debut with "Thot Box (ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & YBN Nahmir)." The track arrived alongside a visual featuring female models as Hitmaka's response to #HotGirlSummer."Thot Box (ft. 2 Chainz, Meek Mill, Tyga, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, & YBN Nahmir) arrived amidst a tidal wave of positive press, featuring coverage from the likes of Complex, Uproxx, Hot New Hip Hop, and more. Hypebeast noted how "the new bop pivots into a West Coast hip-hop approach, where a bouncy bassline and piano melody lay the perfect foundation for each rapper's verse."

Hitmaka has been widely regarded among hip hop's most prolific and inventive producers for work that includes Big Sean's 5x RIAA platinum "Bounce Back," Chris Brown's double platinum certified "Party (Feat. Usher & Gucci Mane)," A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's double platinum certified "Look Back At It," French Montana's platinum certified "No Stylist (Feat. Drake)," Drake's "Jaded," and Meek Mill's "Dangerous (Feat. PnB Rock & Jeremiah)," among many others. Due to his incredible success as a producer, Complex Con invited Hitmaka to speak on their "How to Make a Modern Day Rap Hit." The Complex Con(Versation) featured fellow sonic archives Zaytoven, Lil CC, Murda Beatz, and Tainy.

"Throughout my career, I've always been able to put records together for different people," says Hitmaka. "Once I had the hook, I knew who I wanted on it. I got YBN Nahmir, Meek, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and A Boogie. Everybody was feeling it. They say, 'It's a hot girl summer,' so we had to tell the other side of the story from the male perspective. We love all women. You watch, the girls are going to love this."





Related Articles View More Music Stories