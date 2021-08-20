Hip-Hop Artist Rae is Pushing The Boundaries of Creativity in The Music Industry

Rae is an independent hip-hop artist whose area of expertise falls under the rap and hip-hop genres. She was born and raised in New Jersey. She has always been fond of making music since her earlier days. Rae comes from a musical background and has always found music as an outlet and a means of self-expression. The young rapper has a lot of enthusiasm and fire in her and wishes to escalate more in her professional career. She always works hard and tries to stay humble despite alluring incomings with success.

There was a time Rae would freestyle into her phone's microphone before actually composing songs that would later be released. In her teen years, she uploaded covers to Youtube aiming to gain an audience. In her college years, she discovered a newfound drive for music, stemming from being a semi-broken college student with a dream of making it as an artist. From there, Rae decided to set up her own impromptu studio in her college dorm room to start recording music. She worked daily to network, find beats, and improve her craft.

Once Rae started really hitting the studio and recording songs, she quickly noticed all of those who heard her music, we're really liking what she was coming up with. She then realized to get his name out there more, she needed to present her music in front of a bigger crowd.

Not having much to fund her dream, her next task was to take on social media. Rae wanted to attain a platform through her music so she took to Instagram to upload videos of her performing her new songs. Following the response from the videos, she began learning how to engineer her own songs that she later uploaded exclusively to Soundcloud.

From the time Rae started Two years later, in May 2020, Rae released her first professionally mixed and mastered debut single "Workout" which has gained over 90,000 overall streams to date. Fast forward to 2021, Rae is widely known for her remixes. This is where she gives us an insight into the depth of her artistry. Starting as just remixes, Rae is now known for these videos and refers to the content as "RAEmixes."

Rae's greatest strength is following discipline strictly. She considers it to be among the most important things in life. She also considers her intense desire to achieve perfectionism in everything she undertakes as a weakness.