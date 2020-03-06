Hinds Share New Single 'Come Back and Love Me

Beloved Madrid band Hinds recently announced their glorious beast of a third album, The Prettiest Curse, which will be released on April 3rd on Mom + Pop, and today they share another new single off the record. Following the previously released "Riding Solo" and "Good Bad Times," "Come Back And Love Me<3" is a tender and romantic, Spanish-guitar driven track. Listen to the song below and read more about it from the band below.

Hinds on "Come Back and Love Me<3":

Come Back and Love Me<3 is the most romantic song we've ever done. the bossa-nova vibes Amber and Ade created (they don't like calling it bossa-nova cause it is not accurate, but i asked them and they let me use the term to describe the smoothness and flow) are the perfect rhythm section you could imagine for a song like this one. plus we went full-spaniards here. actually there are two spanish guitars, one of them is a super-small-super-cheap one that i have in madrid and was also recorded in madrid in our friends' studio, it is actually the demo take that we didn't wanna change! So we kept it for the song you can listen to now, it was also nice to think that a little part of the si was recorded home. the other spanish guitar is from new york but our manager don't let me say whose was it, but it's incredible lol and then finally there's so many new sounds in this song cause we wanted it to be an explosion of sensations, but in an environment of joy in the end. anyway, we had real doubts about which song of the album should be the next single and when we told our team we wanted this one they all freaked out 'cause nobody chooses ballads for a single. then i thought that we never really followed any industry rule so i think we will be okay. please come back and love me, yeah ?"

Hinds just wrapped touring with The Strokes, and will return stateside to kick off a massive North American tour in May. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE.

On The Prettiest Curse, Hinds take a quantum leap forward as a band and shrug off any remaining lo-fi accusations, finally harnessing the full extent of their pop prowess and unleashing songs which sound bigger, bolder, and more complex than anything they have done before, while still remaining true to their girl-gang, garage rock roots. "We have this incredible job, but it's really transformed the way we live," says Carlotta Cosials, explaining the album title. "We know we're not going to stop, so we've decided to embrace it-to see this curse as something pretty." Featuring songs performed in Hinds' native tongue for the first time, The Prettiest Curse was produced by Jennifer Decilveo and is positively bursting with life, finding Hinds at their very best yet. Pre-order The Prettiest Curse, out April 3rd on Hinds' long-time label home Mom + Pop, HERE.

Tour Dates:

5/14- Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

5/15 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

5/20 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/23 - Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

5/24 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

5/26 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

5/29 - Portland, OR @ Star Theater

5/30 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

6/2 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

6/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

6/6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

6/10 - Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

6/11 - Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

6/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

6/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

6/16 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

6/17 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Hinds first discovered their undeniable camaraderie back in 2014, three years after Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote first linked up and started covering songs together. Making their debut with the Bandcamp-released singles "Bamboo" and "Trippy Gum" in 2014, the duo quickly caught the attention of tastemaker press, and penned global record deals that kicked off their meteoric rise. Once Amber Grimbergen and Ade Martin joined the lineup, Hinds began earning buzz as a must-see live band, and soon became one of the biggest indie acts ever to emerge from Spain. The band soon released their breakout debut album Leave Me Alone and their sophomore record I Don't Run, which Hinds co-produced alongside Gordon Raphael (the producer behind The Strokes' iconic first two albums), earning mass critical acclaim. Since then, the band have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, won over crowds at festivals like Coachella and Glastonbury, played sold-out shows all over the world, and have even started their own limited edition cruelty-free makeup line.

Each time they take the stage, Hinds create a kind of wild magic, a feel-good free-for-all often complete with synchronized dancing and giddy crowd-surfing from the members themselves. While the band's first two albums channeled the euphoric energy of their live show in their gorgeously punchy take on garage-rock, their latest full-length adds entirely new texture to their sound. Produced by Jenn Decilveo (The Wombats, Ben Platt and Anne-Marie), The Prettiest Curse finds the band letting their imaginations run more freely than ever, even as they share some of their most emotionally heavy material to date.

In bringing The Prettiest Curse to life, Hinds purposely chased their most outrageous impulses, sometimes deliberately messing with audience expectations ("When people hear this record I want them to freak out and just go, 'What?'" says Martin). Not only a major creative leap for the band, the album also marks a whole new level of confidence in their artistry. "If baby Hinds could hear this record, they wouldn't believe it-it's so far from where we started," says Perrote. "It's the first time we truly enjoyed the process and didn't ever feel we had something to prove. I'm so proud that we just let ourselves have fun, and never held back from doing what we wanted."

Hinds is: Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martin (bass), Amber Grimbergen (drums)

Photo Credit: Keane Pearce Shaw





