Highway Women Release 'Shake The Dust' For Presale

The Highway Women get ready to shake up more than just "dust" with their latest single, "Shake The Dust" set for pre-sale May 22, 2020. "Shake The Dust" will release on all digital and streaming outlets June 22, 2020. The Highway Women will be releasing a music video before July 2020. PRIVATE Listening Link Pre-Sale Link



The writers of the song are Amanda Pruitt & Davis Corley. Amanda Pruitt shares "The inspiration for the song "Shake the dust" is a phrase mentioned many times in the bible, speaking on leaving the negative behind and going on to something better. I want people to be inspired by the song and know that no matter what happens in life, if you pick yourself up and carry on forward it will all be alright" The Highway Women, Amanda Pruitt, Kristen Kae, Drew Haley and Heather Harper come together in perfect harmony delivering a soulful and inspiring vocal presentation. The ladies groundbreaking performance in "Shake The Dust" culminates in the chorus: "You'll know when it's the right time, to pack your bags and put the car in drive, race the sun to the horizon line, see if the grass is is greener on the other side...when breaking out and breaking down sounds better than sticking 'round missing out, push the pedal down, hit the clutch, make it count,...Shake The Dust..."

Produced by Larry Beaird - Beaird Music Group Nashville and Heart Songs Records the song features musicians Grady Saxman (Drums), Eli Beaird (Bass), J.T. Corenflos (Electric Guitar), Mike Rojas (Piano), Scotty Sanders (Steel) and Larry Beaird (Acoustic).

Kristen Kae, "I have dreamed all of my life to be where I am right now, making this record and working on this project with my Highway Women Sisters is a dream come true. We have been working so hard for over a year and we are finally starting to find our audience and we all feel so blessed." The Highway Women are making it count, with no regrets, get ready to watch them "Shake The Dust".

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You