High Sierra Music Festival Announces Ziggy Marley, The Disco Biscuits, Lukas Nelson, and More

Celebrating its 30th year in 2020, High Sierra Music Festival is continuing to add to its milestone-year party, returning to Quincy, CA, on July 2-5, 2020. Today's lineup addition appeals to as broad a range of fans as ever before, all the while keeping true to High Sierra's legacy; an environment that has kept fans and musicians thrilled to return year after year, for three decades. Reggae royalty Ziggy Marley, longtime festival favorites The Disco Biscuits, and American music torchbearers and innovators Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real are only a few of the welcome additions to High Sierra 30's lineup. Railroad Earth Featuring Peter Rowan performing Old & In The Way, ALO, Sunsquabi, The War & Treaty, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Ferrell, Late Night Radio, Dirty Revival, Birches Bend, and Skerik (artist at large) round out the festival's second round of artists with even more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Today's artist announcement adds to an already stellar High Sierra lineup which includes Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, Lettuce, The California Honeydrops, The Floozies, perennial Twiddle, Spafford, BoomBox with BackBeat Brass, Dumpstaphunk, Samantha Fish, True Loves, Cris Jacobs, Steve Poltz, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Ron Artis II & The Truth, Goose, Ghost-Note, Aqueous, Cedric Burnside, Lindsay Lou, Neal Francis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, The Higgs, and Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band.

With a talented and diverse lineup, collaboration continues to be a primary focus for High Sierra. Each year, the festival finds new ways to encourage once-in-a-lifetime jams and sit-ins, often booking artists to play multiple sets over multiple days. The social time between sets lets artists cut loose, hang out, and noodle around-something most bands agree doesn't happen as often as you'd think. From the main stage to smaller late-night venues, HSMF always makes it a point to put new groups of musicians together each year, usually in the air-conditioned High Sierra Music Hall as "Playshops," to play each other's tunes, improvise, and generally have a good time on-stage.

High Sierra has and always will be a purposefully intimate, uncrowded event, and fans know they should get tickets early for the best prices. Tickets-including FestivALL VIP Packages, RV parking, and vehicle passes-are on sale now and can be purchased here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories