Hello June Announce June Tour Dates

The West Virginia band are taking their 90s-inspired indie rock sound on the road for a handful of tour dates, including their first ever show in New York City. A few months out from their last tour with Nashville's Oginalii, this is the first of a handful of summer outings for Hello June - fans should stay tuned for future show dates and an upcoming music video from the band!



Their debut album, Hello June, delivers a simmering slice of 90s alternative rock nostalgia, conjuring up mainstays like Tancred or modern innovators like Lucy Dacus or Madeline Kenney. Lead single "Mars" premiered on NPR Music, who described the single's surging intensity and heart-wrenching melodies as "a song worthy of national attention." The album's second single "Candy Rain," is powered by the band's signature new wave guitars paired with a propulsive beat to create a stunning end-of-summer anthem. Frontwoman Sarah Rudy's hushed vocals endow her compassionate but assertive lyrics with an irresistible charm, echoing beautifully through the thrilling arrangements of guitar-generated atmospherics and a driving, energetic rhythm section. This gritty juxtaposition lies at the heart of many of Hello June's tracks, but most notably on the album's two closing tracks "Momma" and "Handshakes," summing up the album with a towering climax of crushing distortion.

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR DEBUT ALBUM SINGLE "MARS" AT NPR HERE



Hello June Tour Dates:



June 7: Marietta, OH - Adelphia Hall

June 13: New York, NY - Pianos

June 15: Landisberg, PA - Chicks

June 21: Huntington, WV - V Club

June 22: Beckley, WV - Melodys

June 23: Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant Street

June 29: Morgantown, WV - Genes





