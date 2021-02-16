Heather Porcaro Shares First Full-Length Album 'The Heartstring Symphony'

Heather Porcaro's first full-length album compiles a decade's worth of the artist's most personal work-to-date, remixed and remastered in a timely release for the modern listener. The Heartstring Symphony dives headfirst into an exploration of purpose and place amidst the chaos, uncertainty, and doubt. Each track on the 2021 release emerged from moments of upheaval that begged the artist to weigh the heavy notions of human connection, loss, and societal duty - a time capsule of themes taking charge of its own present unearthing.

Porcaro grasps the baton of sonic storytelling passed by Americana icons before her. The genre-bending album melts sixties pop with indie rock and psych flairs, pushing the boundaries of songwriting structure. Smooth vocals lure you through a musical journey that keeps you on your toes, anchored in catchy choruses and contagious fervor.

"For Love" introduces the album's collection of sugary melodies and tongue-in-cheek quirks, reminiscent of Jenny Lewis or early Aimee Mann. Raw, folk-esque vulnerability balances action-inducing rock, from the politically charged single, "I Wanna Know," to the heart-pounding anthem

"Don't Take Too Long." Porcaro tackles subjects of creative perseverance through internal and external challenges in "Just a Ghost" and "Space Monkey," which are at once lightheartedly nostalgic and eerily relevant. "Seasons" closes the album by lulling you into lingering contemplation, as the artist weighs the power of natural forces against human connection and creative expression.

All in all, the album celebrates self-exploration, traversing the vulnerable territories of mental health, relationships, and country-wide instability too, Porcaro hopes, help people "feel less alone." Written by Heather Porcaro, featuring John Wicks (Fitz & the Tantrums) on drums, produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers), engineered by Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves), and mixed by Alec Dixon, The Heartstring Symphony beautifully captures the ensuing energy from musical masterminds in mutual pursuit. Its timely delivery satisfies 2021's hunger for community, positivity, and wild freedom, recalling sweet memories of live music's past. It holds self-awareness in one hand, with drive and momentum on the other, acknowledging "we have to address the negative in order to move forward," Porcaro says. Through life's endless complications, Porcaro is bound to keep you present and dancing.

Heather Porcaro is a multi-talented artist, singer, and songwriter. A fourth-generation musician, she takes an avant-garde approach to her classical training, with wide and varying influences spanning Pop, Jazz, Folk, and Rock. Her buttery, alto voice embarks listeners on a surreal and poetic journey through the every day, with quirky lightheartedness and contagious energy. Thematically, her songs explore the bizarre nature of life, temporality, and human emotions.

