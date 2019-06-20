Heart Tugging Video For LOVE IS STRONGER by Country Music Artist and Songwriter Matt Kennon Announced

"Love Is Stronger" by Matt Kennon hit the radio airwaves this month and was ranked in The Top 20 Most Downloaded and Streamed on Play MPE. Best known for his emotional, heart wrenching and true to life songs that tug at listeners heart strings, and the fact he is not afraid to bring attention to subjects that are uncomfortable. The accompanying official video was exclusively premiered on Center Stage Magazine and My Jam Music yesterday and available today on YouTube and Facebook, as well as online video platforms worldwide.

"Love Is Stronger" is a whirlwind of emotions that will leave you crying like a baby as the story unfolds," states Center Stage Magazine Editor, Missy Wolf. "Kennon's ability to capture the harsh realities of life is encapsulated brilliantly in this video."



"A thread that runs through the new music is definitely love, and its awe-inducing power to lift us up, stir our souls, or crush us in its wake when it goes," said GrassRoots Managing Partner, Nancy Tunick. "It's a subject Kennon is intimately familiar with, and the material is well-suited for the hard-working artist who is finally coming into his own creatively and hitting his stride."



"Love Is Stronger" is special to me because I know there have been times to me when I have seen love overcome a lot of things with a lot of people, not only in my own life but also to people who were close to me. I think the world could use a little more love right now," stated Matt Kennon. "Love is stronger than anything you are going through and it makes me feel really good to be able to share this message with everyone who needs to hear it."



"A listener can choose to take or leave hope, the lyrics to this song reinforce that you can take hope with you," said Casting Life Films, Darren Williams. "The truth is...what we fight for....what we believe in...and lives are still taken from loved ones, how do we deal with that? This song gives listeners hope."



About Matt Kennon:

Matt Kennon knows the power of a great song. It can stir your emotions, move you to tears, motivate you to action, and in some cases even save your life, as Matt has seen firsthand in his career with songs like "The Call," "You Had To Pick On Me," and even his latest song, "Wasn't It Enough." For him, music is about the message, and time and again he's written thought-provoking and heart-tugging songs that have racked up impressive chart numbers and even more impressive sales: throughout the course of his career he's already sold 300,000 singles and 30,000 albums. The Atlanta native is inspired by and writes about things close to his heart, and often finds himself writing songs with emotional messages. His songs have definitely hit home with many struggling with issues like suicide, post-traumatic stress, and bullying. The Atlanta native devoted the last two-plus years to a special anti-bullying campaign he developed and took to 83 schools in seven states. Through partnering with several sports foundations around the country, including Alabama coach Nick Saban's charity, Nick's Kids, Matt was able to reach 150,000 students with a powerful anti-bullying message.



The campaign was just one example of how apt Kennon is at dialing in to the emotions fans are experiencing, and for proof of that connection, one need not look any further than the iTunes chart, where Matt has been a Featured Artist for the last five years with each of his independent releases. His explosive live shows no doubt fuel those sales as well, as Kennon is a powerful live performer with thousands of shows under his belt on stages across the country. Throughout the course of his career he's shared the stage with high profile artists including, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, and Train, Darius Rucker, Uncle Kracker, Lee Brice, and The Band Perry, among others.Powerful social media interaction has moved the needle for Kennon. The video for "The Call" recently reached an amazing seventeen million accumulated views. A successful songwriter in his own right, with outside cuts by artists such as Randy Travis, (who recorded his song "Turn It Around,") and many others. The soulful singer also writes with many of Nashville's top writers regularly.

