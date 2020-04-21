Hayley Williams Unveils PETALS FOR ARMOR II

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Hayley Williams has announced today's release of "PETALS FOR ARMOR II," a second five-track collection heralding her much anticipated debut solo album, PETALS FOR ARMOR. "PETALS FOR ARMOR II" is available now for streaming and download HERE. Produced by Taylor York, Williams's lead collaborator in the GRAMMY® Award-winning Paramore, PETALS FOR ARMOR arrives via Atlantic Records on Friday, May 8th; pre-orders are available now at PetalsForArmor.com.

"PETALS FOR ARMOR II" is highlighted by the brand new "Dead Horse," available now on all DSPs. The second part of the album also includes the recently-released "My Friend," "Over Yet," "Why We Ever," and "Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris," featuring singer-songwriters Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus.

"PETALS FOR ARMOR II" follows last month's release of "PETALS FOR ARMOR I," available for streaming and download HERE. "PETALS FOR ARMOR I" includes such acclaimed tracks as, "Simmer," "Leave It Alone," and "Cinnamon," all joined by official companion videos streaming now via Williams's official YouTube channel. Directed by Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes), "Cinnamon" marked the third chapter in an ongoing storyline begun with "Simmer," forwarded in an exclusive "Interlude" video, continued in "Leave It Alone" and a second "Interlude", and then, "Cinnamon."

Due to the continuing restrictions on travel and large gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK & Europe Petals For Armor tour dates currently scheduled for May, are being rescheduled for 2021.

The North American Petals For Armor dates will be rescheduled as well. More information on when the new dates will take place will be available soon.

Tickets for both the UK/Europe and North America tours will be honored at the rescheduled dates. However, should you have any other questions about your tickets, please reach out to your point of purchase.





