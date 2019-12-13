Hayley Kiyoko's Single 'runaway' Available Now via Atlantic Records

Trailblazing pop star Hayley Kiyoko has shared her new song "runaway" - the latest addition to Kiyoko's growing I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s project. On the relatable track, Kiyoko tackles a toxic relationship head on, pleading for her lover to give her a reason to stay. "runaway" is available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services.

"I don't want to be let down and if I am, I will spiral," Hayley shares. "I found myself waiting and searching for my partner to say something to make me upset, to make me runaway. This song is about daring yourself to find someone who won't trigger you, and to not trigger yourself. So many times we only hear what we want to hear because of the baggage we carry. We're often too quick to overreact before realizing that if you recognize and confront your own issues, you just might give someone a chance to love you and to make you stay."

Hayley first announced I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s in October. The unapologetic body of work also features previously released tracks "L.O.V.E Me," "Demons," and "I Wish." Sonically upbeat yet lyrically intimate, Kiyoko has been delivering these new songs in real time, continuing to break ground as she lets listeners in on the most vulnerable parts of her life. Releasing new music each month, the full project will culminate with the release of the final single, "she," due January 2020. See complete tracklisting below. The collection thus far has been met with widespread critical acclaim. "Only Hayley Kiyoko could simultaneously sing about mental health and make you want to dance," raved NYLON about Kiyoko's hypnotic single "Demons" while ELLE fell in love with the glittery bop "L.O.V.E. Me," praising the track as "an irresistible earworm."

Hayley will celebrate the release of her new project by taking her empowering and electrifying live show on the road for the epic "I'm Too Sensitive For This s" North American headlining tour. The tour kicks off in January and features a stop at NYC's Terminal 5 on February 20th, wrapping up with a performance at LA's legendary Palladium on March 13th. In addition to her headlining tour, Hayley will also appear at the recently announced Lollapalooza South America.

Along with her new single, Hayley is launching a pre-order of an exclusive I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s vinyl, available only at Urban Outfitters. The apple-red colored vinyl will be available for pre-order today.

Yesterday, Hayley Kiyoko returned to host Billboard's 14th Annual "Women in Music" event after being honored with the Rising Star Award last year. Last month, the LGBTQ icon was honored with the "Youth Innovator Award" at The Trevor Project's TrevorLIVE Los Angeles Gala for her work using her voice in the music industry to shine a light on marginalized communities. This thrilling recognition follows Kiyoko's first-ever Billboard Magazine cover which hit stands in August and also featured Tegan Quin, Adam Lambert, Big Freedia and ILoveMakonnen.

I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s marks Hayley's first new project since her breakthrough debut album EXPECTATIONS, which dropped in March of last year and was widely celebrated by fans and critics alike as one of #20GAYTEEN's best albums. According to Rolling Stone, EXPECTATIONS placed her "at the forefront of an unapologetically queer pop movement." In #20GAYTEEN, Kiyoko was nominated for two VMAs where she performed "Curious" and won Push Artist Of The Year. Since her 2015 debut, Hayley has amassed over 366 million global streams, has 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and has accrued over 350 million lifetime YouTube views. She took her captivating live performance on the road for a nationwide headline tour, Coachella festival debut and support during Panic! At The Disco's North American arena tour. On top of stunning on the covers of NYLON and PAPER, Kiyoko was named to NPR's list of the "The 21st Century's Most Influential Women Musicians," and was honored with the Rising Star Award at Billboard's Women in Music event where she will return to host this year's esteemed event.

I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s TRACKLIST:

"she"

"runaway"

"L.O.V.E. Me"

"Demons"

"I Wish"

HAYLEY KIYOKO

2020 NORTH AMERICAN

"I'M TOO SENSITIVE FOR THIS s" TOUR

JANUARY

29 -- San Diego, CA -- SOMA

30 -- Las Vegas, NV -- House of Blues

FEBRUARY

1 -- Phoenix, AZ -- The Van Buren

3 -- Dallas, TX -- South Side Ballroom

4 -- Austin, TX -- Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

5 -- Houston, TX -- Revention Music Center

7 -- New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

9 -- Nashville, TN -- Marathon Music Works

10 -- Raleigh, NC -- The Ritz

11 -- Atlanta, GA -- Tabernacle

13 -- Silver Spring, MD -- The Fillmore

15 -- Philadelphia, PA -- The Fillmore

17 -- Boston, MA -- House of Blues

20 -- New York, NY - Terminal 5

22 -- Montreal, QC -- MTELUS

24 -- Toronto, ON -- Rebel

26 -- Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

28 -- Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

29 -- Louisville, KY -- Old Forester's Paristown Hall

MARCH

1 -- St. Louis, MO -- The Pageant

3 -- Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

5 -- Denver, CO -- Fillmore Auditorium

6 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- The Complex

8 -- Seattle, WA -- Showbox SoDo

10 -- Portland, OR -- Crystal Ballroom

12 -- San Francisco, CA -- Masonic Theater

13 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Hollywood Palladium





