Have Mercy Premieres Paint-Filled Music Video for HEARTBEAT Exclusively with FLOOD

Have Mercy has teamed up with FLOOD to premiere the music video for recent single "Heartbeat" today. On the video, front man Brian Swindle shares "I had the idea for this when we had an off day on tour. Ben Lieber set up a camera, we stole a bunch of food dye, and borrowed my buddy's bathtub for an hour. I spent a week or so editing this in a bumpy van but we made it work. I'm super happy with it." Fans can stream the new music video today at Flood.

"Heartbeat" joins previously released singles "Mattress On The Floor" and "Clair" from the band's fourth full-length album, The Love Life. Along with producer Matt Squire (Panic! At The Disco, The Maine), who oversaw the album's three-week recording progress, the group spent time carving out room in the album's 11 songs for each element of their sound-whether intricate guitar lines or Swindle's visceral vocal performances-to take center stage or serve a complementary role, depending on the situation.

Coming off the 2017 Billboard charting album, "Make The Best Of It," singer and guitarist Brian Swindle is exploring the negative space in the bands music like never before. He shares, "This record is probably the most personal record since our first release. I wrote it to talk about everything I went through the last couple of years and how I was feeling during all of it. I want people to know that it's okay to be vulnerable and ask for help. If you don't then you may just be stuck in a bad place." The Love Life is set to be released August 2, 2019 via Hopeless Records and is available for pre-order today at http://smarturl.it/thelovelife.

The band will be joining The Early November and OWEL on tour this Fall. A full list of dates are below with tickets on-sale now at http://www.wearehavemercy.com/.

9/13-College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

9/14-Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

9/16-Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

9/17-Nashville, TN @ Basement East

9/18-St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

9/20-Houston, TX @ Secret Group

9/21-Austin, TX @ Barracuda

9/22-Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

9/24-Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

9/25-Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/26-San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues Voodoo Room

9/27-Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

9/28-San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill

9/30-Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

10/01-Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

10/02-Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/04-Salt Lake City, UT-Kilby Court

10/05-Denver, CO @ Globe

10/07-Kansas City, MO-The Rino

10/08-Burnsville, MN @ The Garage

10/09-Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge10/11-Cleveland, OH-Mahall's

10/12-Columbus, OH @ Ace Of Cups

10/13-Toronto, ON @ Hardluck Bar

10/14-Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

10/16-Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

10/17-Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

10/18-Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents



As mentioned above, Have Mercy's latest album release, Make The Best Of It (Hopeless Records) secured the #2 spot for Alternative New Artist Albums, #3 for Top New Artist Albums, #8 for Record Label Independent Current Albums and #15 on the Top Current Rock Albums. The album has also been praised by outlets like CLRVYNT, Alternative Press, The Noise, Stitched Sound,Soundfiction and more.





