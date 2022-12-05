Havanna Winter Releases Fun New Holiday Original 'Daddy's Kissing Santa Claus!'

Burgeoning viral modern pop star Havanna Winter's newest single "Daddy's Kissing Santa Claus!" is out today and was produced by Nevin Sastry (JoJo, Eurovision Song Contest Soundtrack, Phem) and written by Maya K, Havanna, Nevin Sastry, and Carlos Guevara (X Factor).

The single is accompanied by a fun 1980's, ugly Christmas sweater, chaotic family Christmas-themed video starring Havanna, Marsha Molinari as the neurotic perfectionist Mom, Carlos Guevera as Santa, Vince Rossi as the Dad, Jordan Xidas as the Creepy Uncle, Jonnie Reinhart as the strict Grandma, Justin Love as vain Aunt Beth, Terrell Jones as the cookie eating Brother, and Niels van den Heuvel and Jonah Almanzar as Santa's elves.

Winter says, "Daddy's Kissing Santa Claus is such a fun song. It's chaotic and catchy, and it gets stuck in your head. I feel like it's very relatable, because most of us have experienced some Christmas gatherings that didn't go as planned. I think that with all the serious things that have been going on in the world lately, people need a break from it, especially over the holidays, and to just be able to relax and have a laugh with some funny and happy vibes."

16 year old viral teen sensation Havanna Winter is a musical artist, actress, and influencer. In 2020 she gained worldwide attention after going viral on TikTok and currently has a fanbase of over 6 million followers across her social media platforms.

Havanna was born in Oslo, Norway, but spent her childhood summers in Spain. With Spanish summers and Viking winters running through her veins, she made the transatlantic move to Los Angeles, California at the age of 9.

With a promising music career on the horizon, Havanna has signed with Stevie Van Zandt's new imprint Wonderwall Records.

"Wonderwall Records is our new imprint that focuses more on the Pop side of things and we're looking forward to Havanna being the first release." - Stevie Van Zandt (CEO/Executive Producer)

She has already released 3 singles this year with an album to come next year all guided by Executive Producer Maya K (Bebe Rexha, Anita, J Balvin).

"I am very excited to work with such a talented artist like Havanna. It's really inspiring to be able to work with an artist who has such a clear vision of who she is and what she wants." - Maya K

Inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Tim Burton, as well as films like "The Lost Boys" "Pulp Fiction" and "Dazed and Confused" Havanna's musical vision is to creatively deliver a cinematic experience and sound with every song release. Cultivating elements of her retro interests has allowed Havanna to bring new life to them in the digital world.

"I was missing some of the magical moments in old school, retro movies. As I began to create music and visuals to accompany it, I thought it would be a good opportunity to try to sneak some of it back in!" - Havanna Winter

Winter's first single "rain rain go away" came out on August 5th and was written by Rhyan Besco (Prettymuch, Shaylen).

The second single "Heaven To Me" was co written by Havanna, Maya K, and Grammy award winning Mark Nilan Jr. (B.O.B., Trey Songz, Kevin Gates, Migos, Sage the Gemini, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born soundtrack) and was released September 16th.

Her last single "Hollwood Forever" was released October 28th with a Golden Age of Hollywood inspired video that followed on Halloween. The track was produced by leelee (Jackson Wang, Bebe Rexha, Noah Cyrus, Giveon) and co-written by Havanna, Maya K, leelee, and Carlos Guevara.

"Dreamy pop track...on par with contemporaries Lana del Rey and Bella Poarch."- Blood Makes Noise

"I'm in awe of Havanna Winter, this lady is the definition of talent. The versatility in her style and the range of her voice is mind blowing. She doesn't shy away from breaking out of the mundane pop formula to try something new; she embraces so many genres and flawlessly pieces them together to create music that is exceptional. I can't wait for an album as I know it's going to be a roller coaster of sounds where you're never quite sure what's coming next." - Click, Roll, Boom

Havanna was named a "Featured Artist" on Triller and all three singles have been in consistent rotation on SiriusXM Hits 1, SiriusXM Biz Hits and have been streamed over 850,000 times on TikTok.

Watch the new music video here: