Havanna Winter Releases Debut Track 'rain rain go away'

The video for "rain rain go away" will be released soon.

Aug. 8, 2022  

16 year old viral teen sensation Havanna Winter, is a musical artist, actress, and influencer. In 2020 she gained worldwide attention after going viral on TikTok and currently has a fanbase of over 6 million followers across her social media platforms.

Havanna was born in Oslo, Norway, but spent her childhood summers in Spain. With Spanish summers and Viking winters running through her veins, she made the transatlantic move to Los Angeles, California at the age of 9.

With a burgeoning music career on the horizon, Havanna has signed with Stevie Van Zandt's new imprint Wonderwall Records.

Van Zandt says "Wonderwall Records is our new imprint that focuses more on the Pop side of things and we're looking forward to Havanna being the first release."

The plan is to release 3 singles this year with an album to come next year, all guided by Executive Producer Maya K (Bebe Rexha, Anita, J Balvin).

Maya K says, "I am very excited to work with such a talented artist like Havanna. It's really inspiring to be able to work with an artist who has such a clear vision of who she is and what she wants."

The first single "rain rain go away" written by Rhyan Besco (Prettymuch, Shaylen) is out August 5th and will be distributed internationally by The Orchard, Founded by legendary songwriter/Producer Richard Gottehrer.

Gottehrer says, "Havanna is a unique artist. It is unusual for someone so young to have such a specific artistic vision. I look forward to helping her realize that vision and bringing it to the world."

Inspired by filmmakers Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, and Tim Burton, as well as films like "The Lost Boys" "Pulp Fiction" "Dazed and Confused," Havanna's musical vision is to creatively deliver a cinematic experience and sound with every song release. Cultivating elements of her retro interests has allowed Havanna to bring new life to them in the digital world.

Listen to the new single here:




