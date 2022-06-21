Haunted Summer Releases New LP 'Whole' on First Day of Summer

Back on Valentine's Day, Haunted Summer released a dreamy cover of Daniel Johnston's "You Put My Love Out the Door" as the first single off their upcoming album. Now, on the first day of summer, June 21, the Los Angeles-based band unveils the entire LP, Whole.

Released via Rain Phoenix's LaunchLeft label, this is the third full-length album from the husband-and-wife duo of Bridgette Moody and John Seasons, who formed in October 2012. The outfit is currently on the road promoting the new record across the West Coast, opening select dates on The Warlocks' The Future is Skull 2022 tour.

"Whole is an exploration of folk, psychedelic rock and dream pop," Seasons explained. "It relies on its lyrics more than any of our past recordings, which we're happy with. It's a step away from using lots of textures like we did on previous releases. It's definitely our most stripped-down album and we really like that. It's a closer look at each of us as songwriters - our own particular styles."

The nine fresh tracks are warm, melodic and reflective, yet ethereal and enigmatic. Point in case: the series of singles mined from the phantastic album - "The Tree," "Camera" and the just issued title-track single and video for "Whole." The new video for "Whole" debuted today at MXDWN and can also be shared at YouTube.

"It's a song about loss," Moody said of the title track. "'Whole' was inspired by a close friend who struggled with mental illness and addiction and lost his life too soon. The song begs the questions: Can death bring peace to those who have lived a less than easy life? Can those who endlessly get the short end of the stick ever find relief?

"I think it's fitting as the title track because the new album is really just a series of letters, of love and of frustration, to people in our lives," she added. "And that song is the ultimate hope for reconciliation."

Meanwhile, the accompanying music video was produced by multimedia artist and musician Vinyl Williams, who has also worked with the likes of Tears for Fears and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. For "Whole," Williams created a surreal 360 interactive world.

"We wanted the video to feel like another world or place you go to beyond this one," Moody said. "It took over six months to complete. Vinyl, after collaging dozens of landscapes and structures together, was able to make a single shot sequence. It's one of his most expansive and biggest landscape videos to date."

With the new album now available on all streaming services, Haunted Summer is planning a national tour for late summer of 2022, and a European tour in spring of 2023. A vinyl edition of Whole is also on the way.

"Given the state of the vinyl industry, we're still unsure as to exactly when it will arrive, but it is certainly on the way," Moody assured.

Co-produced by engineer Be Hussey, the LP is a complicated journey, both sonically and lyrically - even for the songwriters themselves.

"I always want to say it's easy-listening, but that has a whole other connotation," Moody said. "I want it to be soft-listening for when you're not trying to think too hard, but also make you cry if you need to. Perhaps flexible-listening? It's got soft guitars, dreamy pianos, wicked synths, techno beats and an almost ten-minute shoegaze jam as the closer."

Looking back, it's been an intimate, heart-on-their-sleeve journey getting to Whole - a journey documented on Haunted Summer's discography, which comprises 2013's Something in the Water EP, 2014's Birth LP and 2017's Spirit Guides LP.

"A lot of our earliest songs were absolutely love letters to each other," Moody recalled. "Feeling imperfect, but knowing that someone is willing to see through that and love you anyway. Isn't that the best feeling? And with that, I think our previous albums dealt with a lot of familial grief and generational trauma. Singing to our inner child, in a way. Once you know real love, you begin to pick apart the pieces in your life where you needed to be loved, but didn't fully understand how to ask for it.

"Whole is more of a love letter to those outside of us," she added, "those who inspire us, who infuriate us. Just having that honest conversation."

Seasons said he shares this notion. Vulnerability and honesty are never off the table.

"Our sonic mission has always been to not follow any rules when it comes to creating," he said. "We're always trying to make our music meaningful," Seasons said. "A lot of our lyrics come from our own lives and it feels like sharing journal entries at times because it's so personal. We are grateful if it impacts anyone in any way."

Haunted Summer Tour Dates

June 21 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

June 22 - Portland, OR Mississippi Studios *

June 24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel *

June 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room *

July 1 - Ojai, CA @ Deer Lodge

July 11 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

July 12 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

July 14 New Orleans, LA @ Santos Bar

July 15 - Atlanta, GA @ Smiths

July 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Petra's

July 17 - Asheville NC @ Isis Music Hall

July 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR

July 20 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

July 21 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

July 22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

July 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

July 26 - Allston, MA @ O'Briens Pub

July 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

July 28 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch

July 30 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

August 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

August 3 - Lincoln, NE @ Duffy's

August 4 - Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

August 5 - Denver, CO @ Mercury Cafe

August 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Quaters

* with The Warlocks