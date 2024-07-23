Hatis Noit Shares Laraaji Rework of 'Aura'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following contributions from New York hip-hop duo Armand Hammer, L.A.-based avant-garde composer William Basinski and legendary London producer Matthew Herbert, Hatis Noit’s Aura Reworks series continues with a transcendental reinterpretation of her debut album Aura's title track, featuring Harlem-based multi-instrumentalist, laughter meditation practitioner and ambient godfather Laraaji.

“The first time I saw Laraaji was in a Thai field, where the strong sun made the dry wind swirl with dust. The sweet sensation of drinking from a coconut, whilst being gently enveloped by Laraaji's laughter workshop, made me feel completely content. Shortly after I learned from friends that his live concert brought them to tears... A few months passed until I could finally witness his live performance myself as we were sharing the same stage in this beautiful church in Knoxville, Tennessee during Big Ears Festival. As I listened to his blissful sounds, I recalled the lingering scent of the dusty field, and nature's beauty that I sought to celebrate with Aura. I'm more than grateful for his contributions to this reworking of the piece.” — Hatis Noit

“Contributing to the reworking of Aura was exhilarating fun, a very high sun-filled moment during winter 2024 in Joshua’s Brooklyn studio. We intended to invent multi-timbral sound tracks that would be mixed with Hatis’s engaging vocal art. Performing open tune zither, kalimba and voice was a refreshing creative treat. We recorded a generous amount of tracks to ensure that Joshua and Robert would have a wide variety of material to play with in the mixing session. Upon listening to their final mix, I’m convinced that Hatis’s vocal transmissions are sensitively complimented and honored. Hearing the blending of her voice art and my contributions landed in a luminous place in my heart.” — Laraaji

“I've been a fan of Laraaji's ever since I came across his Day of Radiance album during my late teenage years, going down the rabbit hole of Eno's Ambient series... So I got real excited when our paths finally crossed at Wonderfruit Festival in Thailand last December. I sat down in the dry field about an hour early, peacefully watching the sun slowly set behind the stage on which he was setting up and tuning his zither and various other instruments... Some audience members were confused as to whether this figure, fully dressed in orange, had already started the set or not, that's how blissful the act of Laraaji tuning his instruments was. It made me chuckle in joy and appreciation for just how beautiful and powerful his aura as a human being is. During the entire performance I was thinking of Hatis, who unfortunately missed out on the experience, as I imagined her voice dancing with Laraaji under the orange sky. Which is exactly what I proposed to him shortly after he returned home, and I'm so thankful that he agreed to this collaboration.” — Robert Raths (Erased Tapes), producer

Aura (Laraaji Rework) is out now ahead of Hatis Noit’s second run of U.S. live dates this year including Bang on a Can’s LOUD Weekend at MtASS MoCA and her return to New York for a headline show at LPR in Manhattan with special guest Qasim Naqvi.

AURA Tour Dates July 29 - Indianapolis, IN @ Tube Factory Artspace July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum August 2 - North Adams, MA @ LOUD Weekend at MASS MoCA August 5 - New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge August 16 - Malmö, SE @ Malmöfestivalen August 24 - Leiria, PT @ Festival Extramuralhas August 31 - Madrid, ES @ La Terraza Magnética September 11 - Geneva, CH @ La Bâtie-Festival September 20 - Moustiers-Sainte-Marie, FR @ La Symphonie de Ségriès

Photo Credit: Özge Cöne

Comments